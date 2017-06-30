Xi Jinping in Hong Kong
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects troops at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison as part of events marking the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Damir...more
Chinese President Xi Jinping sings during a variety show. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
China's President Xi Jinping takes a glass of wine from a waiter as he makes a toast during a banquet. REUTERS/Dale de la Rey/Pool
Police divide pro-China and pro-democracy protesters facing each other in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Protesters hold posters of pro-democracy activists as they face pro-China protesters in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man takes pictures with a phone with a Union Flag casing after Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) inspected troops at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sweat is wiped off the face of one of soldiers as troops prepare for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping (unseen) at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of the Hong Kong Police Force Junior Police Scheme, outgoing Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying and Chinese President Xi Jinping chat at the Hong Kong Police Force's Junior Police Call Permanent Activity Centre and Integrated Youth...more
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) is greeted by tycoons Li Ka-shing and Lui Che-woo before a photo session. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Supporters of the Hong Kong National Party display banners which read "Hong Kong Independence" during a rally at a university. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester steps on portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a candlelight vigil demanding the release of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo as Xi visits Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters take part in a candlelight vigil demanding the release of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo, during Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Chinese President Xi Jinping is welcomed by Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam upon Xi's arrival in Hong Kong. Courtesy of Government Information Services/Handout via REUTERS
People take pictures of themselves as pro-China supporters gather during celebrations marking the 20th anniversary. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A soldier stands guard after Chinese President Xi Jinping (unseen) inspected troops at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Guests have their picture taken in front of armoured vehicles after Chinese President Xi Jinping (unseen) inspected troops at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive at the airport in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
China's President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong's outgoing Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying give thumbs up as they pose for photographs with members of the Hong Kong Police Force's Junior Police Scheme during a visit at the scheme's Permanent Activity...more
Members of a lion dance group prepare to go onto stage as pro-China supporters gather as a part of celebrations. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive at the airport in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
