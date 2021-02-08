Yazidis slain by Islamic State seven years ago finally buried in Iraq

Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, visits his father's grave in Kojo, Iraq February 7, 2021. Yousif, now 22 and living in Germany, is still haunted by the massacre that claimed his father, brother, grandfather and aunt. "The most painful moment was when...more

Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, visits his father's grave in Kojo, Iraq February 7, 2021. Yousif, now 22 and living in Germany, is still haunted by the massacre that claimed his father, brother, grandfather and aunt. "The most painful moment was when they separated me from my father. That was the last time I saw him," Yousif told Reuters. "To be able, after seven years, to bury (these people) where they were killed... means so much to us." His other slain relatives have not yet been identified.

