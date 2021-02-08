Yazidis slain by Islamic State seven years ago finally buried in Iraq
Mourners carry remains of people from the minority Yazidi sect, who were killed by Islamic State militants, after they were exhumed from a mass grave, to re-bury them in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. In August 2014, Islamic State fighters surrounded...more
Coffins with remains of people from the Yazidi minority who were killed by Islamic State militants, are seen during the funeral in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. Nearly seven years later, 104 people whose bodies had been dumped by IS in mass graves...more
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Yazidi activist Nadia Murad reacts during the funeral of Yazidi people in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. The Yazidis are an ancient religious minority who combine Zoroastrian, Christian, Manichean, Jewish and Muslim...more
Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, visits his father's grave in Kojo, Iraq February 7, 2021. Yousif, now 22 and living in Germany, is still haunted by the massacre that claimed his father, brother, grandfather and aunt. "The most painful moment was when...more
Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, carries a coffin with the remains of his father in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. During the year-and-a-half he spent in the hands of IS, Yousif was moved around several times, used as a human shield in Mosul and forced to...more
Thikran Kamiran Yousif reacts during an interview with Reuters at his grandfather's house which was destroyed in past Islamic State militant attacks in Kojo. As bombings by the U.S.-led coalition intensified over IS-held territory in northern Iraq,...more
Thikran Kamiran Yousif walks in his grandfather's house which was destroyed in past Islamic State militant attacks in Kojo. A year ago, Yousif, his mother and sister found refuge in Germany with the help of Air Bridge Iraq, a non-profit organization...more
A Yazidi man looks on during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo. UNITAD, the U.N. team investigating IS crimes in Iraq, has discovered more than 80 mass graves in Sinjar and has exhumed 19 of them since March 2019. It has so...more
Mourners stand next to the coffins with the remains of people from the Yazidi minority in Kojo. "You can almost see the territory controlled by Daesh by the number of mass graves in the area," said Karim Khan, head of the United Nations team...more
A view shows remains of houses destroyed in past Islamic State militant attacks, in Kojo. A reparation law for female survivors of IS captivity is awaiting ratification by the Iraqi parliament, but it excludes men and boys like Yousif who were also...more
Graffiti on the wall reads in Arabic: "The Caliphate state will remain, if God wills" in Kojo. The Yazidis are demanding much more, including the legal recognition of their suffering as genocide. "There is no legal architecture in place in Iraq to...more
Iraqi President Barham Saleh and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi attended an official funeral ceremony for the 104 identified Yazidi victims on Feb. 4 in Baghdad, ahead of the burials in Kojo. The Presidency of the Republic of Iraq Office/Handout...more
Yazidis women react during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Men gather near the graves of people from the Yazidi minority in Kojo. About 30% of Sinjar district's population has returned since the departure of IS, but the region is still racked by political instability and lacks basic services. REUTERS/Thaier...more
People react during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo. Yousif said his community simply wanted justice. "We want the world to see that there is a minority in Iraq that suffers," he said. "We want the world to see us as human...more
Mourners carry coffins with the remains of people from the Yazidi minority in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Mourners bury remains of people from Yazidi minority in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
People stand next to security men near an Iraqi flag during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A security man looks on during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Men lower a coffin with remains of a Yazidi minority person in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Yazidis play music instruments during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Coffins with remains of people from the Yazidi minority are seen during the funeral in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Charlotte Bruneau
A view shows remains of houses destroyed in past Islamic State militant attacks in Kojo, Iraq, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Medical team member takes a DNA blood sample from a woman from the Yazidi religious minority looking for a relative missing after the August 2014 Islamic State militant attack in Kojo, Iraq February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Yazidis women attend the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Yazidis women react during a funeral in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Mourners carry coffins with the remains of people from the Yazidi minority in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Yazidis women react during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Mourners bury remains of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Mourners carry remains of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
