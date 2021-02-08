Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Feb 8, 2021 | 2:25pm EST

Yazidis slain by Islamic State seven years ago finally buried in Iraq

Mourners carry remains of people from the minority Yazidi sect, who were killed by Islamic State militants, after they were exhumed from a mass grave, to re-bury them in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. In August 2014, Islamic State fighters surrounded the village of Kojo in Sinjar district, northern Iraq, rounded up Yazidi residents and slaughtered several hundred of them. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Mourners carry remains of people from the minority Yazidi sect, who were killed by Islamic State militants, after they were exhumed from a mass grave, to re-bury them in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. In August 2014, Islamic State fighters surrounded...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Mourners carry remains of people from the minority Yazidi sect, who were killed by Islamic State militants, after they were exhumed from a mass grave, to re-bury them in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. In August 2014, Islamic State fighters surrounded the village of Kojo in Sinjar district, northern Iraq, rounded up Yazidi residents and slaughtered several hundred of them. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
1 / 30
Coffins with remains of people from the Yazidi minority who were killed by Islamic State militants, are seen during the funeral in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. Nearly seven years later, 104 people whose bodies had been dumped by IS in mass graves have now been identified by DNA samples and reburied in their native village, which remains in ruins and uninhabited. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Coffins with remains of people from the Yazidi minority who were killed by Islamic State militants, are seen during the funeral in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. Nearly seven years later, 104 people whose bodies had been dumped by IS in mass graves...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Coffins with remains of people from the Yazidi minority who were killed by Islamic State militants, are seen during the funeral in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. Nearly seven years later, 104 people whose bodies had been dumped by IS in mass graves have now been identified by DNA samples and reburied in their native village, which remains in ruins and uninhabited. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
2 / 30
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Yazidi activist Nadia Murad reacts during the funeral of Yazidi people in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. The Yazidis are an ancient religious minority who combine Zoroastrian, Christian, Manichean, Jewish and Muslim beliefs. IS, which views the Yazidis as devil worshippers, killed more than 3,000, enslaved 7,000 Yazidi women and girls and displaced most of the 550,000-strong community from its ancestral home in northern Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Yazidi activist Nadia Murad reacts during the funeral of Yazidi people in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. The Yazidis are an ancient religious minority who combine Zoroastrian, Christian, Manichean, Jewish and Muslim...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Yazidi activist Nadia Murad reacts during the funeral of Yazidi people in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. The Yazidis are an ancient religious minority who combine Zoroastrian, Christian, Manichean, Jewish and Muslim beliefs. IS, which views the Yazidis as devil worshippers, killed more than 3,000, enslaved 7,000 Yazidi women and girls and displaced most of the 550,000-strong community from its ancestral home in northern Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
3 / 30
Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, visits his father's grave in Kojo, Iraq February 7, 2021. Yousif, now 22 and living in Germany, is still haunted by the massacre that claimed his father, brother, grandfather and aunt. "The most painful moment was when they separated me from my father. That was the last time I saw him," Yousif told Reuters. "To be able, after seven years, to bury (these people) where they were killed... means so much to us." His other slain relatives have not yet been identified. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, visits his father's grave in Kojo, Iraq February 7, 2021. Yousif, now 22 and living in Germany, is still haunted by the massacre that claimed his father, brother, grandfather and aunt. "The most painful moment was when...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, visits his father's grave in Kojo, Iraq February 7, 2021. Yousif, now 22 and living in Germany, is still haunted by the massacre that claimed his father, brother, grandfather and aunt. "The most painful moment was when they separated me from my father. That was the last time I saw him," Yousif told Reuters. "To be able, after seven years, to bury (these people) where they were killed... means so much to us." His other slain relatives have not yet been identified. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
4 / 30
Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, carries a coffin with the remains of his father in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. During the year-and-a-half he spent in the hands of IS, Yousif was moved around several times, used as a human shield in Mosul and forced to attend an IS-run Koranic school, where he was indoctrinated with the group's teachings on violent jihad. "They taught us that killing Yazidis is allowed," he said. "They worked on our minds." REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, carries a coffin with the remains of his father in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. During the year-and-a-half he spent in the hands of IS, Yousif was moved around several times, used as a human shield in Mosul and forced to...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, carries a coffin with the remains of his father in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. During the year-and-a-half he spent in the hands of IS, Yousif was moved around several times, used as a human shield in Mosul and forced to attend an IS-run Koranic school, where he was indoctrinated with the group's teachings on violent jihad. "They taught us that killing Yazidis is allowed," he said. "They worked on our minds." REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
5 / 30
Thikran Kamiran Yousif reacts during an interview with Reuters at his grandfather's house which was destroyed in past Islamic State militant attacks in Kojo. As bombings by the U.S.-led coalition intensified over IS-held territory in northern Iraq, Yousif feared he would be killed or forced to fight for IS. In early 2016, he fled to Iraqi Kurdistan with his mother and sister. "In the beginning it was very hard, psychologically. I was confused. I was telling myself that I should not forget what IS taught me," Yousif said. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Thikran Kamiran Yousif reacts during an interview with Reuters at his grandfather's house which was destroyed in past Islamic State militant attacks in Kojo. As bombings by the U.S.-led coalition intensified over IS-held territory in northern Iraq,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Thikran Kamiran Yousif reacts during an interview with Reuters at his grandfather's house which was destroyed in past Islamic State militant attacks in Kojo. As bombings by the U.S.-led coalition intensified over IS-held territory in northern Iraq, Yousif feared he would be killed or forced to fight for IS. In early 2016, he fled to Iraqi Kurdistan with his mother and sister. "In the beginning it was very hard, psychologically. I was confused. I was telling myself that I should not forget what IS taught me," Yousif said. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
6 / 30
Thikran Kamiran Yousif walks in his grandfather's house which was destroyed in past Islamic State militant attacks in Kojo. A year ago, Yousif, his mother and sister found refuge in Germany with the help of Air Bridge Iraq, a non-profit organization that advocates for the treatment and rehabilitation of Yazidi survivors of IS captivity outside of Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Thikran Kamiran Yousif walks in his grandfather's house which was destroyed in past Islamic State militant attacks in Kojo. A year ago, Yousif, his mother and sister found refuge in Germany with the help of Air Bridge Iraq, a non-profit organization...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Thikran Kamiran Yousif walks in his grandfather's house which was destroyed in past Islamic State militant attacks in Kojo. A year ago, Yousif, his mother and sister found refuge in Germany with the help of Air Bridge Iraq, a non-profit organization that advocates for the treatment and rehabilitation of Yazidi survivors of IS captivity outside of Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
7 / 30
A Yazidi man looks on during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo. UNITAD, the U.N. team investigating IS crimes in Iraq, has discovered more than 80 mass graves in Sinjar and has exhumed 19 of them since March 2019. It has so far identified 104 bodies by DNA samples. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A Yazidi man looks on during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo. UNITAD, the U.N. team investigating IS crimes in Iraq, has discovered more than 80 mass graves in Sinjar and has exhumed 19 of them since March 2019. It has so...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
A Yazidi man looks on during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo. UNITAD, the U.N. team investigating IS crimes in Iraq, has discovered more than 80 mass graves in Sinjar and has exhumed 19 of them since March 2019. It has so far identified 104 bodies by DNA samples. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
8 / 30
Mourners stand next to the coffins with the remains of people from the Yazidi minority in Kojo. "You can almost see the territory controlled by Daesh by the number of mass graves in the area," said Karim Khan, head of the United Nations team investigating IS crimes in Iraq (UNITAD). Daesh is another name for Islamic State. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Mourners stand next to the coffins with the remains of people from the Yazidi minority in Kojo. "You can almost see the territory controlled by Daesh by the number of mass graves in the area," said Karim Khan, head of the United Nations team...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Mourners stand next to the coffins with the remains of people from the Yazidi minority in Kojo. "You can almost see the territory controlled by Daesh by the number of mass graves in the area," said Karim Khan, head of the United Nations team investigating IS crimes in Iraq (UNITAD). Daesh is another name for Islamic State. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
9 / 30
A view shows remains of houses destroyed in past Islamic State militant attacks, in Kojo. A reparation law for female survivors of IS captivity is awaiting ratification by the Iraqi parliament, but it excludes men and boys like Yousif who were also held captive. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A view shows remains of houses destroyed in past Islamic State militant attacks, in Kojo. A reparation law for female survivors of IS captivity is awaiting ratification by the Iraqi parliament, but it excludes men and boys like Yousif who were also...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A view shows remains of houses destroyed in past Islamic State militant attacks, in Kojo. A reparation law for female survivors of IS captivity is awaiting ratification by the Iraqi parliament, but it excludes men and boys like Yousif who were also held captive. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
10 / 30
Graffiti on the wall reads in Arabic: "The Caliphate state will remain, if God wills" in Kojo. The Yazidis are demanding much more, including the legal recognition of their suffering as genocide. "There is no legal architecture in place in Iraq to allow judges to conclude that the conduct of Daesh constituted an act of genocide, of crimes against humanity or war crimes," Khan said, adding that UNITAD's mandate was to provide evidence to bring the culprits to trial eventually. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Graffiti on the wall reads in Arabic: "The Caliphate state will remain, if God wills" in Kojo. The Yazidis are demanding much more, including the legal recognition of their suffering as genocide. "There is no legal architecture in place in Iraq to...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Graffiti on the wall reads in Arabic: "The Caliphate state will remain, if God wills" in Kojo. The Yazidis are demanding much more, including the legal recognition of their suffering as genocide. "There is no legal architecture in place in Iraq to allow judges to conclude that the conduct of Daesh constituted an act of genocide, of crimes against humanity or war crimes," Khan said, adding that UNITAD's mandate was to provide evidence to bring the culprits to trial eventually. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
11 / 30
Iraqi President Barham Saleh and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi attended an official funeral ceremony for the 104 identified Yazidi victims on Feb. 4 in Baghdad, ahead of the burials in Kojo. The Presidency of the Republic of Iraq Office/Handout via REUTERS

Iraqi President Barham Saleh and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi attended an official funeral ceremony for the 104 identified Yazidi victims on Feb. 4 in Baghdad, ahead of the burials in Kojo. The Presidency of the Republic of Iraq Office/Handout...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Iraqi President Barham Saleh and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi attended an official funeral ceremony for the 104 identified Yazidi victims on Feb. 4 in Baghdad, ahead of the burials in Kojo. The Presidency of the Republic of Iraq Office/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 30
Yazidis women react during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Yazidis women react during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Yazidis women react during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
13 / 30
Men gather near the graves of people from the Yazidi minority in Kojo. About 30% of Sinjar district's population has returned since the departure of IS, but the region is still racked by political instability and lacks basic services. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Men gather near the graves of people from the Yazidi minority in Kojo. About 30% of Sinjar district's population has returned since the departure of IS, but the region is still racked by political instability and lacks basic services. REUTERS/Thaier...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Men gather near the graves of people from the Yazidi minority in Kojo. About 30% of Sinjar district's population has returned since the departure of IS, but the region is still racked by political instability and lacks basic services. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
14 / 30
People react during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo. Yousif said his community simply wanted justice. "We want the world to see that there is a minority in Iraq that suffers," he said. "We want the world to see us as human beings who have rights just like everyone else." REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

People react during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo. Yousif said his community simply wanted justice. "We want the world to see that there is a minority in Iraq that suffers," he said. "We want the world to see us as human...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
People react during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo. Yousif said his community simply wanted justice. "We want the world to see that there is a minority in Iraq that suffers," he said. "We want the world to see us as human beings who have rights just like everyone else." REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
15 / 30
Mourners carry coffins with the remains of people from the Yazidi minority in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Mourners carry coffins with the remains of people from the Yazidi minority in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Mourners carry coffins with the remains of people from the Yazidi minority in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
16 / 30
Mourners bury remains of people from Yazidi minority in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Mourners bury remains of people from Yazidi minority in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Mourners bury remains of people from Yazidi minority in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
17 / 30
People stand next to security men near an Iraqi flag during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

People stand next to security men near an Iraqi flag during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
People stand next to security men near an Iraqi flag during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
18 / 30
A security man looks on during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A security man looks on during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
A security man looks on during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
19 / 30
Men lower a coffin with remains of a Yazidi minority person in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Men lower a coffin with remains of a Yazidi minority person in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Men lower a coffin with remains of a Yazidi minority person in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
20 / 30
Yazidis play music instruments during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Yazidis play music instruments during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Yazidis play music instruments during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
21 / 30
Coffins with remains of people from the Yazidi minority are seen during the funeral in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Charlotte Bruneau

Coffins with remains of people from the Yazidi minority are seen during the funeral in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Charlotte Bruneau

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Coffins with remains of people from the Yazidi minority are seen during the funeral in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Charlotte Bruneau
Close
22 / 30
A view shows remains of houses destroyed in past Islamic State militant attacks in Kojo, Iraq, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A view shows remains of houses destroyed in past Islamic State militant attacks in Kojo, Iraq, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A view shows remains of houses destroyed in past Islamic State militant attacks in Kojo, Iraq, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
23 / 30
Medical team member takes a DNA blood sample from a woman from the Yazidi religious minority looking for a relative missing after the August 2014 Islamic State militant attack in Kojo, Iraq February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Medical team member takes a DNA blood sample from a woman from the Yazidi religious minority looking for a relative missing after the August 2014 Islamic State militant attack in Kojo, Iraq February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Medical team member takes a DNA blood sample from a woman from the Yazidi religious minority looking for a relative missing after the August 2014 Islamic State militant attack in Kojo, Iraq February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
24 / 30
Yazidis women attend the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Yazidis women attend the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Yazidis women attend the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
25 / 30
Yazidis women react during a funeral in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Yazidis women react during a funeral in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Yazidis women react during a funeral in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
26 / 30
Mourners carry coffins with the remains of people from the Yazidi minority in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Mourners carry coffins with the remains of people from the Yazidi minority in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Mourners carry coffins with the remains of people from the Yazidi minority in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
27 / 30
Yazidis women react during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Yazidis women react during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Yazidis women react during the funeral of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
28 / 30
Mourners bury remains of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Mourners bury remains of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Mourners bury remains of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
29 / 30
Mourners carry remains of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Mourners carry remains of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Mourners carry remains of people from the minority Yazidi sect in Kojo, Iraq February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Tiny patients fight COVID in Mexico neonatal ward

Tiny patients fight COVID in Mexico neonatal ward

Next Slideshows

Tiny patients fight COVID in Mexico neonatal ward

Tiny patients fight COVID in Mexico neonatal ward

Newborn babies and their mothers suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz' in Toluca, Mexico.

1:17pm EST
Best of Super Bowl LV

Best of Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Bucccaneers to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

11:58am EST
Myanmar police warn protesters to disperse or face force

Myanmar police warn protesters to disperse or face force

Myanmar police warn protesters to disperse or face force shortly after state television signaled impending action to stifle mass demonstrations.

9:32am EST
Hundreds missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

Hundreds missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

Rescuers searched for more than 200 people missing in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a...

9:05am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Southwest France hit by heavy floods

Southwest France hit by heavy floods

Torrential rain has forced the evacuation of hundreds in southwestern France and put several other regions, including Paris, on flood alert.

Tiny patients fight COVID in Mexico neonatal ward

Tiny patients fight COVID in Mexico neonatal ward

Newborn babies and their mothers suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz' in Toluca, Mexico.

Best of Super Bowl LV

Best of Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Bucccaneers to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Myanmar police warn protesters to disperse or face force

Myanmar police warn protesters to disperse or face force

Myanmar police warn protesters to disperse or face force shortly after state television signaled impending action to stifle mass demonstrations.

Hundreds missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

Hundreds missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

Rescuers searched for more than 200 people missing in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley.

The Weeknd performs at Super Bowl halftime show

The Weeknd performs at Super Bowl halftime show

The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to the Super Bowl halftime show.

Pink is the new black at anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel

Pink is the new black at anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel

They call themselves "The Pink Front", and participate in anti-Netanyahu protests held across Israel each Saturday.

Classic Super Bowl moments

Classic Super Bowl moments

Memorable moments from past Super Bowls.

Memorable Super Bowl halftime shows

Memorable Super Bowl halftime shows

Unforgettable Super Bowl halftime performances.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast