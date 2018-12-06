Yellow vest anger endures in France

A French riot policeman walks past a burning car as youth and high school students protest in Nantes, France, December 6, 2018. Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer urged people to stay at home during the coming weekend. Security sources said the government was considering using troops currently deployed on anti-terrorism patrols to protect public buildings. Several top-league soccer matches on Saturday have been cancelled and the Louvre museum said it and others were awaiting word from Paris officials on whether to close their doors. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close