Yellow vest anger endures in France
A burning car is seen in the street as youths and high school students clash with police during a demonstration against the French government's reform plan in Marseille, France, December 6, 2018. French authorities warned another wave of "great...more
French police apprehend a youth during clashes with youths and students in Lille, France, December 6, 2018. Despite capitulating this week over plans for higher fuel taxes that inspired the nationwide revolt, President Emmanuel Macron has struggled...more
A vandalized car is seen in the street as youths and high-school students clash with police in Marseille, France, December 6, 2018. Rioters torched cars, vandalised cafes, looted shops and sprayed anti-Macron graffiti across some of Paris's most...more
French police stand ready during clashes with youths and students in Marseille, France, December 6, 2018. In a bid to defuse the three-week crisis, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had told parliament late on Wednesday that he was scrapping the...more
A French flag and a yellow vest, the symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel prices, are seen at a roundabout in Roppenheim, France, December 6, 2018. The threat of more violence poses a security nightmare for the authorities,...more
French riot police face off with youth and high school students in Bordeaux, France, December 6, 2018. On Facebook groups and across social media, the yellow vests are calling for an "Act IV", a reference to what would be a fourth weekend of...more
A French riot policeman walks past a burning car as youth and high school students protest in Nantes, France, December 6, 2018. Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer urged people to stay at home during the coming weekend. Security sources said the...more
Youths and high school students attend a demonstration in Marseille, France, December 6, 2018. The slogan reads "Angry high school students". The protests, named after the fluorescent jackets French motorists are required to keep in their cars,...more
Students attend a meeting at the Paris 3 New Sorbonne University campus as part of a protest to change the university system, in Paris, France, December 6, 2018. The unrest has exposed the deep-seated resentment among non-city dwellers that Macron is...more
High school students block the entrance of the Lycee Henri IV secondary school to protest against the French government's reform plan, in Paris, France, December 6, 2018. Trouble is also brewing elsewhere for Macron. Teenage students on Thursday...more
Protesters wearing yellow vests occupy a roundabout in Cissac-Medoc, France, December 5, 2018. The slogan reads "Urgent, purchase power, dignity for all". Meanwhile, farmers who have long complained that retailers are squeezing their margins and are...more
French ambulance drivers hold blue, white and red smoke bombs during a demonstration at the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, December 3, 2018. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France was no longer spared from the wave of populism that has...more
French police apprehend a youth during clashes with students at a demonstration in Marseille, France, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French riot police stand near a burning car as youths and high school students protest in Nantes, France, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A car that was vandalized by students is seen on a street near a technical school in Nantes, France, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A protester wearing a yellow vest holds a flag near burning debris at the approach to the A2 Paris-Brussels Motorway, in Fontaine-Notre-Dame, France, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Protesters wearing yellow vests occupy a roundabout in Sainte-Eulalie near Bordeaux, France, December 5, 2018. The slogan reads "Macron Get Out". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Christophe Chalencon (L), one spokesman of the "yellow vest" movement, and Jamel Tobal, wearing yellow vests, watch French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's speech at the French National Assembly, on a television screen at a bar in Paris, France,...more
Students protest against reform plans in front of a high school in Marseille, France, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Graffiti is seen on a vandalized wall at the Arc de Triomphe the day after clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris, France, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
One country, one picture, one year
Each country that Reuters covered this year, captured in just one image.
Funeral for a president
Mourners gather at the Washington National Cathedral for the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush.
The art of Chanel
Chanel presents its Metiers d'Art show, highlighting the craftsmanship of its artisans, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence
Central American migrants stuck on the threshold of the United States in Mexico breached the border fence, risking almost certain detention by U.S. authorities but hoping the illegal entry will allow them to apply for asylum.
Mourning George H.W. Bush
Remembering the 41st president of the United States after he died Friday at the age of 94.
Safari in the city
Views from the edge of Kenya's capital city in Nairobi National Park.
Sully the service dog
Images of former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, a young Labrador retriever named "Sully."