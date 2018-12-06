Edition:
Yellow vest anger endures in France

A burning car is seen in the street as youths and high school students clash with police during a demonstration against the French government's reform plan in Marseille, France, December 6, 2018. French authorities warned another wave of "great violence" and rioting could be unleashed in Paris this weekend by a hard core of 'yellow vest' protesters, as senior ministers sought to defuse public anger with conciliatory languages on taxes. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A burning car is seen in the street as youths and high school students clash with police during a demonstration against the French government's reform plan in Marseille, France, December 6, 2018. French authorities warned another wave of "great violence" and rioting could be unleashed in Paris this weekend by a hard core of 'yellow vest' protesters, as senior ministers sought to defuse public anger with conciliatory languages on taxes. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French police apprehend a youth during clashes with youths and students in Lille, France, December 6, 2018. Despite capitulating this week over plans for higher fuel taxes that inspired the nationwide revolt, President Emmanuel Macron has struggled to quell the anger that led to the worst street unrest in central Paris since 1968. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French police apprehend a youth during clashes with youths and students in Lille, France, December 6, 2018. Despite capitulating this week over plans for higher fuel taxes that inspired the nationwide revolt, President Emmanuel Macron has struggled to quell the anger that led to the worst street unrest in central Paris since 1968. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A vandalized car is seen in the street as youths and high-school students clash with police in Marseille, France, December 6, 2018. Rioters torched cars, vandalised cafes, looted shops and sprayed anti-Macron graffiti across some of Paris's most affluent districts, even defacing the Arc de Triomphe. Scores of people were hurt and hundreds arrested in battles with police. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A vandalized car is seen in the street as youths and high-school students clash with police in Marseille, France, December 6, 2018. Rioters torched cars, vandalised cafes, looted shops and sprayed anti-Macron graffiti across some of Paris's most affluent districts, even defacing the Arc de Triomphe. Scores of people were hurt and hundreds arrested in battles with police. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French police stand ready during clashes with youths and students in Marseille, France, December 6, 2018. In a bid to defuse the three-week crisis, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had told parliament late on Wednesday that he was scrapping the fuel-tax increases planned for 2019, having announced a six-month suspension the day before. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French police stand ready during clashes with youths and students in Marseille, France, December 6, 2018. In a bid to defuse the three-week crisis, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had told parliament late on Wednesday that he was scrapping the fuel-tax increases planned for 2019, having announced a six-month suspension the day before. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A French flag and a yellow vest, the symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel prices, are seen at a roundabout in Roppenheim, France, December 6, 2018. The threat of more violence poses a security nightmare for the authorities, who make a distinction between peaceful 'yellow vest' protesters and violent groups, anarchists and looters from the deprived suburbs who they say have infiltrated the movement. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A French flag and a yellow vest, the symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel prices, are seen at a roundabout in Roppenheim, France, December 6, 2018. The threat of more violence poses a security nightmare for the authorities, who make a distinction between peaceful 'yellow vest' protesters and violent groups, anarchists and looters from the deprived suburbs who they say have infiltrated the movement. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
French riot police face off with youth and high school students in Bordeaux, France, December 6, 2018. On Facebook groups and across social media, the yellow vests are calling for an "Act IV", a reference to what would be a fourth weekend of disorder. "France is fed up!! We will be there in bigger numbers, stronger, standing up for French people. Meet in Paris on Dec. 8," read one group's banner. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French riot police face off with youth and high school students in Bordeaux, France, December 6, 2018. On Facebook groups and across social media, the yellow vests are calling for an "Act IV", a reference to what would be a fourth weekend of disorder. "France is fed up!! We will be there in bigger numbers, stronger, standing up for French people. Meet in Paris on Dec. 8," read one group's banner. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A French riot policeman walks past a burning car as youth and high school students protest in Nantes, France, December 6, 2018. Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer urged people to stay at home during the coming weekend. Security sources said the government was considering using troops currently deployed on anti-terrorism patrols to protect public buildings. Several top-league soccer matches on Saturday have been cancelled and the Louvre museum said it and others were awaiting word from Paris officials on whether to close their doors. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A French riot policeman walks past a burning car as youth and high school students protest in Nantes, France, December 6, 2018. Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer urged people to stay at home during the coming weekend. Security sources said the government was considering using troops currently deployed on anti-terrorism patrols to protect public buildings. Several top-league soccer matches on Saturday have been cancelled and the Louvre museum said it and others were awaiting word from Paris officials on whether to close their doors. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Youths and high school students attend a demonstration in Marseille, France, December 6, 2018. The slogan reads "Angry high school students". The protests, named after the fluorescent jackets French motorists are required to keep in their cars, erupted in November over the squeeze on household budgets caused by fuel taxes. Demonstrations swiftly grew into a broad, sometimes-violent rebellion against Macron, with no formal leader. Their demands are diverse and include lower taxes, higher salaries and Macron's resignation. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Youths and high school students attend a demonstration in Marseille, France, December 6, 2018. The slogan reads "Angry high school students". The protests, named after the fluorescent jackets French motorists are required to keep in their cars, erupted in November over the squeeze on household budgets caused by fuel taxes. Demonstrations swiftly grew into a broad, sometimes-violent rebellion against Macron, with no formal leader. Their demands are diverse and include lower taxes, higher salaries and Macron's resignation. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Students attend a meeting at the Paris 3 New Sorbonne University campus as part of a protest to change the university system, in Paris, France, December 6, 2018. The unrest has exposed the deep-seated resentment among non-city dwellers that Macron is out-of-touch with the hard-pressed middle class and blue-collar labourers. They see the 40-year-old former investment banker as closer to big business. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Students attend a meeting at the Paris 3 New Sorbonne University campus as part of a protest to change the university system, in Paris, France, December 6, 2018. The unrest has exposed the deep-seated resentment among non-city dwellers that Macron is out-of-touch with the hard-pressed middle class and blue-collar labourers. They see the 40-year-old former investment banker as closer to big business. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
High school students block the entrance of the Lycee Henri IV secondary school to protest against the French government's reform plan, in Paris, France, December 6, 2018. Trouble is also brewing elsewhere for Macron. Teenage students on Thursday blocked access to more than 200 high schools across the country, burning garbage bins and setting alight a car in the western city of Nantes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

High school students block the entrance of the Lycee Henri IV secondary school to protest against the French government's reform plan, in Paris, France, December 6, 2018. Trouble is also brewing elsewhere for Macron. Teenage students on Thursday blocked access to more than 200 high schools across the country, burning garbage bins and setting alight a car in the western city of Nantes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Protesters wearing yellow vests occupy a roundabout in Cissac-Medoc, France, December 5, 2018. The slogan reads "Urgent, purchase power, dignity for all". Meanwhile, farmers who have long complained that retailers are squeezing their margins and are furious over a delay to the planned rise in minimum food prices, and truckers are threatening to strike from Sunday. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Protesters wearing yellow vests occupy a roundabout in Cissac-Medoc, France, December 5, 2018. The slogan reads "Urgent, purchase power, dignity for all". Meanwhile, farmers who have long complained that retailers are squeezing their margins and are furious over a delay to the planned rise in minimum food prices, and truckers are threatening to strike from Sunday. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
French ambulance drivers hold blue, white and red smoke bombs during a demonstration at the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, December 3, 2018. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France was no longer spared from the wave of populism that has swept across Europe. "It's only that in France, it's not manifesting itself at the ballot box, but in the streets." REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French ambulance drivers hold blue, white and red smoke bombs during a demonstration at the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, December 3, 2018. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France was no longer spared from the wave of populism that has swept across Europe. "It's only that in France, it's not manifesting itself at the ballot box, but in the streets." REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French police apprehend a youth during clashes with students at a demonstration in Marseille, France, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French police apprehend a youth during clashes with students at a demonstration in Marseille, France, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French riot police stand near a burning car as youths and high school students protest in Nantes, France, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French riot police stand near a burning car as youths and high school students protest in Nantes, France, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A car that was vandalized by students is seen on a street near a technical school in Nantes, France, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A car that was vandalized by students is seen on a street near a technical school in Nantes, France, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A protester wearing a yellow vest holds a flag near burning debris at the approach to the A2 Paris-Brussels Motorway, in Fontaine-Notre-Dame, France, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A protester wearing a yellow vest holds a flag near burning debris at the approach to the A2 Paris-Brussels Motorway, in Fontaine-Notre-Dame, France, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Protesters wearing yellow vests occupy a roundabout in Sainte-Eulalie near Bordeaux, France, December 5, 2018. The slogan reads "Macron Get Out". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Protesters wearing yellow vests occupy a roundabout in Sainte-Eulalie near Bordeaux, France, December 5, 2018. The slogan reads "Macron Get Out". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Christophe Chalencon (L), one spokesman of the "yellow vest" movement, and Jamel Tobal, wearing yellow vests, watch French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's speech at the French National Assembly, on a television screen at a bar in Paris, France, December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Christophe Chalencon (L), one spokesman of the "yellow vest" movement, and Jamel Tobal, wearing yellow vests, watch French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's speech at the French National Assembly, on a television screen at a bar in Paris, France, December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Students protest against reform plans in front of a high school in Marseille, France, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Students protest against reform plans in front of a high school in Marseille, France, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Graffiti is seen on a vandalized wall at the Arc de Triomphe the day after clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris, France, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Graffiti is seen on a vandalized wall at the Arc de Triomphe the day after clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris, France, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
