Pictures | Sun Mar 17, 2019 | 2:25pm EDT

Yellow vest protests enter fourth month

A protester throws an EU flag into the fire of a burning shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A protester throws an EU flag into the fire of a burning shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A protester throws an EU flag into the fire of a burning shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A protester wearing a yellow vest walks in front of demolished metal fencing during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A protester wearing a yellow vest walks in front of demolished metal fencing during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A protester wearing a yellow vest walks in front of demolished metal fencing during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A burning newsagent's shop is seen during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A burning newsagent's shop is seen during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A burning newsagent's shop is seen during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris famed restaurant Fouquet's burns on the Champs-Elysees during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Paris famed restaurant Fouquet's burns on the Champs-Elysees during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Paris famed restaurant Fouquet's burns on the Champs-Elysees during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Protesters wearing yellow vests clash with French riot police during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Protesters wearing yellow vests clash with French riot police during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Protesters wearing yellow vests clash with French riot police during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A protester walks past a graffiti during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. The graffiti reads: "Paris burns." REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A protester walks past a graffiti during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. The graffiti reads: "Paris burns." REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A protester walks past a graffiti during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. The graffiti reads: "Paris burns." REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A firefighter walks near a burning shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A firefighter walks near a burning shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A firefighter walks near a burning shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Protesters look at a street sign renaming the Champs-Elysee to "Yellow Vests avenue" during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Protesters look at a street sign renaming the Champs-Elysee to "Yellow Vests avenue" during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Protesters look at a street sign renaming the Champs-Elysee to "Yellow Vests avenue" during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A protester throws back a tear gas canister as they clash with French riot police during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A protester throws back a tear gas canister as they clash with French riot police during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A protester throws back a tear gas canister as they clash with French riot police during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A protester walks past a burning shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A protester walks past a burning shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A protester walks past a burning shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A protester throws a stone into Fouquet's"restaurant during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A protester throws a stone into Fouquet's"restaurant during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A protester throws a stone into Fouquet's"restaurant during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
The damaged window of a Nike store is pictured on the Champs-Elysees after a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The damaged window of a Nike store is pictured on the Champs-Elysees after a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
The damaged window of a Nike store is pictured on the Champs-Elysees after a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The damaged window of a Longchamp shop is pictured on the Champs-Elysees after a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The damaged window of a Longchamp shop is pictured on the Champs-Elysees after a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
The damaged window of a Longchamp shop is pictured on the Champs-Elysees after a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The damaged window of the Paris Saint-Germain shop is pictured on the Champs-Elysees after a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The damaged window of the Paris Saint-Germain shop is pictured on the Champs-Elysees after a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
The damaged window of the Paris Saint-Germain shop is pictured on the Champs-Elysees after a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A demonstrator with a drawing depicting French President Emmanuel Macron stands near a burning barricade during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A demonstrator with a drawing depicting French President Emmanuel Macron stands near a burning barricade during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A demonstrator with a drawing depicting French President Emmanuel Macron stands near a burning barricade during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A protester holds a cobblestone during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A protester holds a cobblestone during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A protester holds a cobblestone during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Protesters remove a protective wall from a luxury shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Protesters remove a protective wall from a luxury shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Protesters remove a protective wall from a luxury shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A protester stands on a burning barricade during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A protester stands on a burning barricade during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A protester stands on a burning barricade during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A French riot police officer stands in front of a burning shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A French riot police officer stands in front of a burning shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A French riot police officer stands in front of a burning shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Graffiti reads "Death to the rich" near a burnt Tarneaud Bank near the Champs-Elysees avenue, during clashes with riot police forces during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Graffiti reads "Death to the rich" near a burnt Tarneaud Bank near the Champs-Elysees avenue, during clashes with riot police forces during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Graffiti reads "Death to the rich" near a burnt Tarneaud Bank near the Champs-Elysees avenue, during clashes with riot police forces during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
