'Yellow vest' protests hit 10th weekend
Protesters wearing yellow vests are seen behind a fire as they attend a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters wearing yellow vests clash with police during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A protester wearing a yellow vest throws a flare as he attends a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters are reflected on large mirror panels as they take part in a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A protester wearing a yellow vest attends a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers, France, January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A protester wearing a yellow vest reacts during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Firefighters run at the scene of a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A police officer reacts during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire during during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Police officers are seen in front of protesters wearing yellow vests during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Police officers are seen in front of protesters wearing yellow vests during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Protesters wearing yellow vests attend a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters react during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A police officer looks on during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in front of the Hotel des Invalides, in Paris. The signs read "Our Mission. Protect and Serve Tax Evaders" and "Liberty, Equality, Flashball". REUTERS/Charles...more
A protester wearing a yellow vest attends a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Remembering MLK
Tributes to Martin Luther King Jr. are held on the holiday celebrating the late civil rights leader.
Longest government shutdown in U.S. history
A partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is the longest shutdown in U.S....
Hundreds of Central American migrants enter Mexico
Mexico's vow, to guarantee the safe and orderly flow of people, is put to the test as hundreds of Central American migrants move north towards the U.S.
Greeks protest against Macedonia name deal
Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters as tens of thousands of Greeks rallied in Athens to protest a parliamentary vote to ratify a name deal with Macedonia.
