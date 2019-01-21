Edition:
'Yellow vest' protests hit 10th weekend

Protesters wearing yellow vests are seen behind a fire as they attend a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
Protesters wearing yellow vests clash with police during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
A protester wearing a yellow vest throws a flare as he attends a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
Protesters are reflected on large mirror panels as they take part in a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
A protester wearing a yellow vest attends a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers, France, January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
A protester wearing a yellow vest reacts during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
Firefighters run at the scene of a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
A police officer reacts during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire during during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
Police officers are seen in front of protesters wearing yellow vests during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
Police officers are seen in front of protesters wearing yellow vests during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
Protesters wearing yellow vests attend a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
Protesters react during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
A police officer looks on during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in front of the Hotel des Invalides, in Paris. The signs read "Our Mission. Protect and Serve Tax Evaders" and "Liberty, Equality, Flashball". REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
A protester wearing a yellow vest attends a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
