Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jan 13, 2019 | 2:15pm EST

Yellow vest protests hit with police water cannon, tear gas in Paris

Protesters wearing yellow vests help a person injured by a water cannon during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, January 12. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Protesters wearing yellow vests help a person injured by a water cannon during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, January 12. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Protesters wearing yellow vests help a person injured by a water cannon during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, January 12. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
1 / 11
Police use a water cannon during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police use a water cannon during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Police use a water cannon during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
2 / 11
Police use a water cannon during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police use a water cannon during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Police use a water cannon during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
3 / 11
Riot policemen stand guard during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Riot policemen stand guard during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Riot policemen stand guard during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
4 / 11
A protester wearing a yellow wig takes part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A protester wearing a yellow wig takes part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
A protester wearing a yellow wig takes part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
5 / 11
A protester wearing a yellow vest takes part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A protester wearing a yellow vest takes part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
A protester wearing a yellow vest takes part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
6 / 11
Protesters walk through tear gas during a demonstration of the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Protesters walk through tear gas during a demonstration of the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Protesters walk through tear gas during a demonstration of the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
7 / 11
Police use a water cannon during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police use a water cannon during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Police use a water cannon during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
8 / 11
A granade explodes as protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A granade explodes as protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
A granade explodes as protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
9 / 11
A protester wearing a yellow vest takes part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement as police use a water cannon near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A protester wearing a yellow vest takes part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement as police use a water cannon near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
A protester wearing a yellow vest takes part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement as police use a water cannon near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
10 / 11
Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Avalanche at Swiss mountain resort

Avalanche at Swiss mountain resort

Next Slideshows

Avalanche at Swiss mountain resort

Avalanche at Swiss mountain resort

Rescue workers use probes to search after an avalanche at the Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort in Switzerland.

Jan 11 2019
Crossing the Rio Grande

Crossing the Rio Grande

Central American migrants continue to press north as President Donald Trump says he might declare a national emergency to bypass Congress and fund his border...

Jan 11 2019
Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

President Donald Trump, facing the prospect of the longest U.S. government shutdown in history, is considering declaring a national emergency that would likely...

Jan 11 2019
Brexit turmoil hits the streets

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

People in the United Kingdom stage rallies for and against Brexit ahead of next week's parliamentary vote on the EU divorce deal.

Jan 11 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Week in sports

Week in sports

Highlights from the past week in sports.

Avalanche at Swiss mountain resort

Avalanche at Swiss mountain resort

Rescue workers use probes to search after an avalanche at the Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort in Switzerland.

Chile's Aculeo Lagoon dries up for the first time in 2,000 years

Chile's Aculeo Lagoon dries up for the first time in 2,000 years

Chile's Aculeo Lagoon, a body of water that used to cover over 7 square miles has completely dried up for the first time in 2,000 years.

Crossing the Rio Grande

Crossing the Rio Grande

Central American migrants continue to press north as President Donald Trump says he might declare a national emergency to bypass Congress and fund his border wall.

Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

President Donald Trump, facing the prospect of the longest U.S. government shutdown in history, is considering declaring a national emergency that would likely escalate a policy dispute with Democrats over his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall into a court test of presidential power.

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

People in the United Kingdom stage rallies for and against Brexit ahead of next week's parliamentary vote on the EU divorce deal.

Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border

Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border

President Donald Trump visits McAllen, Texas, on the southern U.S. border in an attempt to win support for his plan to build a wall.

Venezuela's Maduro sworn in for second term

Venezuela's Maduro sworn in for second term

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was sworn into a new term in office by the nation s Supreme Court, shrugging off global criticism that his leadership is illegitimate due to last year s disputed election.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast