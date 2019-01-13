Yellow vest protests hit with police water cannon, tear gas in Paris
Protesters wearing yellow vests help a person injured by a water cannon during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, January 12. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Police use a water cannon during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Police use a water cannon during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Riot policemen stand guard during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A protester wearing a yellow wig takes part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A protester wearing a yellow vest takes part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Protesters walk through tear gas during a demonstration of the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Police use a water cannon during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A granade explodes as protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A protester wearing a yellow vest takes part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement as police use a water cannon near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
