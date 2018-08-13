Edition:
Pictures | Mon Aug 13, 2018 | 3:20pm EDT

Yemen buries children killed by air strike

Boys place a poster on the grave of a boy killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada, Yemen August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Boys place a poster on the grave of a boy killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada, Yemen August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Boys place a poster on the grave of a boy killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada, Yemen August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Mourners carry coffins during a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Mourners carry coffins during a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Mourners carry coffins during a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Mourners bury the people killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in Saada province. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Mourners bury the people killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in Saada province. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Mourners bury the people killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in Saada province. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A mourner attends a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

A mourner attends a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
A mourner attends a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Scouts carry the coffin of a boy during the funeral of people killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Scouts carry the coffin of a boy during the funeral of people killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Scouts carry the coffin of a boy during the funeral of people killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Mourners attend the funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Mourners attend the funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Mourners attend the funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Mourners hold up their rifles as they attend a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Mourners hold up their rifles as they attend a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Mourners hold up their rifles as they attend a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Mourners and a scout carry the coffin of a boy during the funeral of people killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Mourners and a scout carry the coffin of a boy during the funeral of people killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Mourners and a scout carry the coffin of a boy during the funeral of people killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Mourners bury people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Mourners bury people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Mourners bury people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Mourners attend a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Stringer

Mourners attend a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Mourners attend a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Stringer
Mourners attend a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Mourners attend a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Mourners attend a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A mourner and a policeman carry the coffin of a boy during the funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

A mourner and a policeman carry the coffin of a boy during the funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
A mourner and a policeman carry the coffin of a boy during the funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Boys inspect graves prepared for victims of Thursday's air strike in Saada province, Yemen August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Boys inspect graves prepared for victims of Thursday's air strike in Saada province, Yemen August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
Boys inspect graves prepared for victims of Thursday's air strike in Saada province, Yemen August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
