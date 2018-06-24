Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jun 24, 2018 | 5:00pm EDT

Yemen residents flee fighting

A displaced boy from Hodeidah city sleeps inside a van as they reach Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A displaced boy from Hodeidah city sleeps inside a van as they reach Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
A displaced boy from Hodeidah city sleeps inside a van as they reach Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
1 / 20
A boy displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah cries as he sits in a classroom at a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah cries as he sits in a classroom at a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
A boy displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah cries as he sits in a classroom at a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
2 / 20
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah holds her child in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah holds her child in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah holds her child in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
3 / 20
A boy displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah queues with his mother to register in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah queues with his mother to register in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
A boy displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah queues with his mother to register in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
4 / 20
A displaced boy from Hodeidah city carries his brother who is affected by monoplegia, at a school where displaced people live, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A displaced boy from Hodeidah city carries his brother who is affected by monoplegia, at a school where displaced people live, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
A displaced boy from Hodeidah city carries his brother who is affected by monoplegia, at a school where displaced people live, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
5 / 20
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah sits behind a fence at a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah sits behind a fence at a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah sits behind a fence at a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
6 / 20
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah holds her son in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah holds her son in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah holds her son in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
7 / 20
Women displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah sit in the yard of a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah sit in the yard of a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Women displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah sit in the yard of a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
8 / 20
Displaced people from Hodeidah city stand next to their belongings near a school where displaced people live, in Sanaa, Yemen.REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Displaced people from Hodeidah city stand next to their belongings near a school where displaced people live, in Sanaa, Yemen.REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Displaced people from Hodeidah city stand next to their belongings near a school where displaced people live, in Sanaa, Yemen.REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
9 / 20
A displaced man receives aid kits distributed by (ICRC) International Committee of the Red Cross in the war-torn Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A displaced man receives aid kits distributed by (ICRC) International Committee of the Red Cross in the war-torn Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
A displaced man receives aid kits distributed by (ICRC) International Committee of the Red Cross in the war-torn Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
10 / 20
A boy displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks as he plays with other children at a camp for IDPs near Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

A boy displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks as he plays with other children at a camp for IDPs near Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A boy displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks as he plays with other children at a camp for IDPs near Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Close
11 / 20
Boys displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah play in a classroom in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Boys displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah play in a classroom in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Boys displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah play in a classroom in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
12 / 20
A girl displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah stands at a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah stands at a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
A girl displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah stands at a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
13 / 20
A displaced boy from Hodeidah city sits on the floor at a school where displaced people live, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A displaced boy from Hodeidah city sits on the floor at a school where displaced people live, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
A displaced boy from Hodeidah city sits on the floor at a school where displaced people live, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
14 / 20
A boy displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks as he sits with relatives in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks as he sits with relatives in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
A boy displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks as he sits with relatives in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
15 / 20
A girl displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah carries a child at a camp for IDPs near Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

A girl displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah carries a child at a camp for IDPs near Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A girl displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah carries a child at a camp for IDPs near Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Close
16 / 20
A man displaced by fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah stands in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man displaced by fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah stands in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
A man displaced by fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah stands in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
17 / 20
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah feeds her son in their hut at a camp for IDPs near Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah feeds her son in their hut at a camp for IDPs near Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah feeds her son in their hut at a camp for IDPs near Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Close
18 / 20
Women displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah queue to register in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah queue to register in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Women displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah queue to register in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
19 / 20
A displaced man from Hodeidah city carries a bag as they reach Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A displaced man from Hodeidah city carries a bag as they reach Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
A displaced man from Hodeidah city carries a bag as they reach Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Colombia 2 - Poland 0

Colombia 2 - Poland 0

Next Slideshows

Colombia 2 - Poland 0

Colombia 2 - Poland 0

Colombia takes on Poland in World Cup action.

4:40pm EDT
Japan 2 - Senegal 2

Japan 2 - Senegal 2

Japan takes on Senegal in World Cup action.

1:40pm EDT
England 6 - Panama 1

England 6 - Panama 1

England takes on Panama in World Cup action.

12:25pm EDT
Germany 2 - Sweden 1

Germany 2 - Sweden 1

Germany takes on Sweden in World Cup action.

Jun 23 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Saudi women hit the road

Saudi women hit the road

Women in Saudi Arabia hit the roads on Sunday, ushering in the end of the world's last ban on female drivers.

Turkey's Erdogan claims election victory

Turkey's Erdogan claims election victory

Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AK Party claimed victory in Turkey's presidential and parliamentary poll, overcoming the biggest electoral challenge to their rule in a decade and a half.

Colombia 2 - Poland 0

Colombia 2 - Poland 0

Colombia takes on Poland in World Cup action.

Japan 2 - Senegal 2

Japan 2 - Senegal 2

Japan takes on Senegal in World Cup action.

England 6 - Panama 1

England 6 - Panama 1

England takes on Panama in World Cup action.

Germany 2 - Sweden 1

Germany 2 - Sweden 1

Germany takes on Sweden in World Cup action.

Mexico 2 - South Korea 1

Mexico 2 - South Korea 1

Mexico takes on South Korea in World Cup action.

Belgium 5 - Tunisia 2

Belgium 5 - Tunisia 2

Belgium takes on Tunisia in World Cup action.

America's undocumented

America's undocumented

A look at undocumented immigrants in the United States as more than 2,300 migrant children have been separated since the Trump administration began a �zero tolerance� policy toward illegal border crossings in early May.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast