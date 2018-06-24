Yemen residents flee fighting
A displaced boy from Hodeidah city sleeps inside a van as they reach Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah cries as he sits in a classroom at a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah holds her child in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah queues with his mother to register in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A displaced boy from Hodeidah city carries his brother who is affected by monoplegia, at a school where displaced people live, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah sits behind a fence at a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah holds her son in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah sit in the yard of a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Displaced people from Hodeidah city stand next to their belongings near a school where displaced people live, in Sanaa, Yemen.REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A displaced man receives aid kits distributed by (ICRC) International Committee of the Red Cross in the war-torn Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A boy displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks as he plays with other children at a camp for IDPs near Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Boys displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah play in a classroom in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah stands at a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A displaced boy from Hodeidah city sits on the floor at a school where displaced people live, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks as he sits with relatives in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah carries a child at a camp for IDPs near Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
A man displaced by fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah stands in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah feeds her son in their hut at a camp for IDPs near Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Women displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah queue to register in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A displaced man from Hodeidah city carries a bag as they reach Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
