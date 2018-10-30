Yemeni teacher turns his home into school for 700 students
Almost 700 children come daily to the home of Yemeni teacher Adel al-Shorbagy, after he converted it into a school in the government-held city of Taiz, which has been at the center of a three-and-a-half-year civil war that has left millions on the...more
Al-Shorbagy opened the school following the outbreak of war saying he had nowhere to send his own children. However, 500 boys and girls aged between six and 15 signed up for lessons in that first year. "All the schools closed down and we had a...more
Inside the house, facilities are basic, with exposed brick walls and big gaps where windows should be. Ripped curtains are used to divide up space for classrooms. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Undeterred, the eager children find any space they can on the floor, with barely any room to move, let alone write. They share donated books and follow what one of the 16 volunteer teachers writes on a broken white board. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Despite the ramshackle setting and lack of facilities, the school is oversubscribed in a country where education has been decimated and accessible, free school options are limited. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Classes include maths, science and English, with Al-Shorbagy saying he follows the pre-war Yemeni curriculum. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Students walk into their classes at the teacher's house, who turned it into a makeshift free school that hosts 700 students, in Taiz, Yemen October 18, 2018. Picture taken October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
The government-held city of Taiz has been at the center of a three-and-a-half-year civil war that has left millions on the brink of famine. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
The only other option in the city are private schools but they cost up to 100,000 Yemeni riyal ($400) per year, putting them out of reach for many in the impoverished Arab country. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
