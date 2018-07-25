Yemenis flee fighting for shelter of school
Displaced children sit in a school where they live with their family in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Displaced people walk at the yard of a school where they live in al-Marawia, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A displaced girl poses for a photo at a school where she lives in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A displaced boy is pictured at a school where he lives in al-Marawia, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Najlaa Qanawi, 47, a displaced Arabic language teacher cooks a meal at a school where she and her children live in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A displaced boy pours water on his head to cool off at a school where he lives with his family in al-Marawia near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Shadi, 11, the son of Najlaa Qanawi, a displaced Arabic language teacher sits in a school where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Displaced children sit in a school where they live with their family in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A displaced man sits in a shcool where he lives in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A displaced boy poses for a photo at a school where he lives in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Displaced people play at a school where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A displaced girl pours water on her brother to wash him at a school where they live with their family in al-Marawia near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Shadia, 11, the daughter of Najlaa Qanawi, a displaced Arabic language teacher sits in a school where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Najlaa Qanawi, 47, (R) a displaced Arabic language teacher sits with her children in a school where they live in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Displaced children are pictured at a shcool where they live in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A displaced boy pours water on his head to cool off at a school where he lives with his family in al-Marawia, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Najlaa Qanawi, 47, a displaced Arabic language teacher sits in a school where she lives in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Displaced people are pictured at a school where they live in al-Marawia, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Displaced sisters pose for a photo at a school where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Displaced people are pictured at a shcool where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Next Slideshows
Taxi drivers protest Uber in Barcelona
Barcelona taxi drivers hold a protest against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify.
Watching the war in Syria from Israel
Images of the Syrian war as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
The handmaid's protest
Demonstrators evoke the dystopian future of "The Handmaid's Tale" book and television series in their present-day protests.
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an...
MORE IN PICTURES
Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire
The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for, as Greece reeled from the horror of victims burnt alive.
The surface of Mars
What the Red Planet looks like up close.
Wildfires rage near Athens
The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for.
Pakistan votes in cliffhanger election
Pakistanis vote in a knife-edge general election pitting cricket hero Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Taxi drivers protest Uber in Barcelona
Barcelona taxi drivers hold a protest against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify.
Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse
More than 3,000 need to be rescued after a dam collapsed in a remote part of land-locked Laos, local media reported on Wednesday.
Watching the war in Syria from Israel
Images of the Syrian war as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
The handmaid's protest
Demonstrators evoke the dystopian future of "The Handmaid's Tale" book and television series in their present-day protests.