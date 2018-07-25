Edition:
United States
Wed Jul 25, 2018

Yemenis flee fighting for shelter of school

Displaced children sit in a school where they live with their family in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Displaced children sit in a school where they live with their family in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Displaced children sit in a school where they live with their family in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Displaced people walk at the yard of a school where they live in al-Marawia, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Displaced people walk at the yard of a school where they live in al-Marawia, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Displaced people walk at the yard of a school where they live in al-Marawia, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A displaced girl poses for a photo at a school where she lives in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A displaced girl poses for a photo at a school where she lives in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A displaced girl poses for a photo at a school where she lives in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A displaced boy is pictured at a school where he lives in al-Marawia, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A displaced boy is pictured at a school where he lives in al-Marawia, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A displaced boy is pictured at a school where he lives in al-Marawia, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Najlaa Qanawi, 47, a displaced Arabic language teacher cooks a meal at a school where she and her children live in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Najlaa Qanawi, 47, a displaced Arabic language teacher cooks a meal at a school where she and her children live in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Najlaa Qanawi, 47, a displaced Arabic language teacher cooks a meal at a school where she and her children live in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A displaced boy pours water on his head to cool off at a school where he lives with his family in al-Marawia near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A displaced boy pours water on his head to cool off at a school where he lives with his family in al-Marawia near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A displaced boy pours water on his head to cool off at a school where he lives with his family in al-Marawia near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Shadi, 11, the son of Najlaa Qanawi, a displaced Arabic language teacher sits in a school where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Shadi, 11, the son of Najlaa Qanawi, a displaced Arabic language teacher sits in a school where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Shadi, 11, the son of Najlaa Qanawi, a displaced Arabic language teacher sits in a school where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Displaced children sit in a school where they live with their family in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Displaced children sit in a school where they live with their family in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Displaced children sit in a school where they live with their family in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A displaced man sits in a shcool where he lives in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A displaced man sits in a shcool where he lives in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A displaced man sits in a shcool where he lives in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A displaced boy poses for a photo at a school where he lives in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A displaced boy poses for a photo at a school where he lives in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A displaced boy poses for a photo at a school where he lives in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Displaced people play at a school where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Displaced people play at a school where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Displaced people play at a school where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A displaced girl pours water on her brother to wash him at a school where they live with their family in al-Marawia near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A displaced girl pours water on her brother to wash him at a school where they live with their family in al-Marawia near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A displaced girl pours water on her brother to wash him at a school where they live with their family in al-Marawia near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Shadia, 11, the daughter of Najlaa Qanawi, a displaced Arabic language teacher sits in a school where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Shadia, 11, the daughter of Najlaa Qanawi, a displaced Arabic language teacher sits in a school where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Shadia, 11, the daughter of Najlaa Qanawi, a displaced Arabic language teacher sits in a school where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Najlaa Qanawi, 47, (R) a displaced Arabic language teacher sits with her children in a school where they live in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Najlaa Qanawi, 47, (R) a displaced Arabic language teacher sits with her children in a school where they live in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Najlaa Qanawi, 47, (R) a displaced Arabic language teacher sits with her children in a school where they live in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Displaced children are pictured at a shcool where they live in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Displaced children are pictured at a shcool where they live in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Displaced children are pictured at a shcool where they live in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A displaced boy pours water on his head to cool off at a school where he lives with his family in al-Marawia, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A displaced boy pours water on his head to cool off at a school where he lives with his family in al-Marawia, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A displaced boy pours water on his head to cool off at a school where he lives with his family in al-Marawia, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Najlaa Qanawi, 47, a displaced Arabic language teacher sits in a school where she lives in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Najlaa Qanawi, 47, a displaced Arabic language teacher sits in a school where she lives in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Najlaa Qanawi, 47, a displaced Arabic language teacher sits in a school where she lives in al-Qatea, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Displaced people are pictured at a school where they live in al-Marawia, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Displaced people are pictured at a school where they live in al-Marawia, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Displaced people are pictured at a school where they live in al-Marawia, near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Displaced sisters pose for a photo at a school where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Displaced sisters pose for a photo at a school where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Displaced sisters pose for a photo at a school where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Displaced people are pictured at a shcool where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Displaced people are pictured at a shcool where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Displaced people are pictured at a shcool where they live in al-Qatea near Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
