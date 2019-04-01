Edition:
United States
Yemen's deadly cholera outbreak

Zeinab, 3, infected with cholera cries at a cholera treatment centre at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Women sit at a cholera treatment centre at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, March 28. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A girl lies on a bed as she receives medical care at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, March 10. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Workers spray pesticides during an anti-cholera campaign in Sanaa, March 21. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

An elderly woman infected with cholera sleeps at a cholera treatment centre at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, March 28. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Relatives of an elderly woman infected with cholera hold her at a cholera treatment centre at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, March 28. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Fatimah Saleh, 80, infected with cholera sits at a cholera treatment centre at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, March 28. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A woman looks from outside a tent where patients receive medical care at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, March 10. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman suffering from cholera lies on the ground in a tent as she waits for medical care at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, March 10. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Children play in a water at a sewage pool amid an increase of cholera patients in Sanaa, March 17. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Relatives of Fatimah Saleh, 80, infected with cholera help her walk at a cholera treatment centre at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, March 28. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A nurse attends to a woman suffering from cholera at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, March 10. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Workers spray pesticides during an anti-cholera campaign in Sanaa, March 21. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A woman suffering from cholera lies on a bed as she receives medical care at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, March 10. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

