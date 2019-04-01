Yemen's deadly cholera outbreak
Zeinab, 3, infected with cholera cries at a cholera treatment centre at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Women sit at a cholera treatment centre at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, March 28. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A girl lies on a bed as she receives medical care at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, March 10. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Workers spray pesticides during an anti-cholera campaign in Sanaa, March 21. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An elderly woman infected with cholera sleeps at a cholera treatment centre at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, March 28. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Relatives of an elderly woman infected with cholera hold her at a cholera treatment centre at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, March 28. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Fatimah Saleh, 80, infected with cholera sits at a cholera treatment centre at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, March 28. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A woman looks from outside a tent where patients receive medical care at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, March 10. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman suffering from cholera lies on the ground in a tent as she waits for medical care at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, March 10. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children play in a water at a sewage pool amid an increase of cholera patients in Sanaa, March 17. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Relatives of Fatimah Saleh, 80, infected with cholera help her walk at a cholera treatment centre at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, March 28. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A nurse attends to a woman suffering from cholera at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, March 10. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Workers spray pesticides during an anti-cholera campaign in Sanaa, March 21. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A woman suffering from cholera lies on a bed as she receives medical care at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, March 10. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
