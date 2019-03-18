Edition:
Yoga with cats

A cat sits on a mat during a yoga class at a Brooklyn cat cafe in Brooklyn, New York, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Paola Crary (R) meditates in a cat yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Paola Crary plays with a cat during a yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Women participate in a cat yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Cats sit on a yoga mat. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Madelyn McHugh cuddles a cat during a yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Yoga instructor Jessi Colon leads a cat yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A cat sits on the floor during a yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Rae Paoletta meditates in a cat yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A cat sniffs a woman's sock during a yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People attend in a cat yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A cat sits on Meaghan Brosnan during a cat yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Women take part in a cat yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A cat sits on the floor during a yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

