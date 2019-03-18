Yoga with cats
A cat sits on a mat during a yoga class at a Brooklyn cat cafe in Brooklyn, New York, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Paola Crary (R) meditates in a cat yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Paola Crary plays with a cat during a yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Women participate in a cat yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Cats sit on a yoga mat. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Madelyn McHugh cuddles a cat during a yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Yoga instructor Jessi Colon leads a cat yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A cat sits on the floor during a yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Rae Paoletta meditates in a cat yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A cat sniffs a woman's sock during a yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People attend in a cat yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A cat sits on Meaghan Brosnan during a cat yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Women take part in a cat yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A cat sits on the floor during a yoga class. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Next Slideshows
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Drag kid of Brooklyn
Eleven-year-old LGBT activist and runway model Desmond Napoles, also known as 'Desmond is Amazing', wants to inspire children to be themselves.
Disabled animals find refuge at Freedom Farm
"Freedom Farm" serves as a refuge for mostly disabled animals in Moshav Olesh, Israel.
Crufts Dog Show
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly flooding in the Midwest
A late winter storm and spring melt have inundated Nebraska and Iowa, killing three people, tearing apart homes and businesses and cutting off small towns.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Journey of the painted lady butterfly
Swarms of painted lady butterflies migrate north from Mexico through Encinitas, California.
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa
Beto O'Rourke made his debut as a Democratic presidential candidate, betting his optimistic economic message, liberal immigration policies and fame gained in a failed bid for the U.S. Senate last year will net him the party's 2020 nomination.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this week.
Thailand's magic tattoo festival
Devotees travel to the Wat Bang Phra Monastery to have their bodies adorned with tattoos they believe have mystical powers, ward off bad luck and protect them from harm.
Deadly flash floods in Indonesia
Authorities in Indonesia raised the death toll from floods and landslides in the easternmost province of Papua to nearly 80 and called for the urgent evacuation of victims from devastated communities.
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings
A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country s worst ever mass shooting.