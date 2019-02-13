Edition:
Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Noimot Shuaib Ajoke, 18-year-old first time voter, carries her child in Malete, Kwara State, Nigeria: "My hopes are to have a better Nigeria and a good government that will change the situation from worse to better. It is important to vote to put the one we think is right into power, and to be able to speak our mind out to him. The winner should be able to change Nigeria in many ways." REUTERS/Taibat Ajiboye

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Noimot Shuaib Ajoke, 18-year-old first time voter, carries her child in Malete, Kwara State, Nigeria: "My hopes are to have a better Nigeria and a good government that will change the situation from worse to better. It is important to vote to put the one we think is right into power, and to be able to speak our mind out to him. The winner should be able to change Nigeria in many ways." REUTERS/Taibat Ajiboye
Azonmayon Moses, 21-year-old teacher and first time voter, in his classroom in the Makoko shanty town built on stilts in a lagoon in Lagos. He is anxious that whoever becomes president does not order the demolition of the precarious settlement he calls home. Azonmayon said: "He must give us assurance that if we vote for them, that they are not going to do anything to us, they must allow us to stay here safely." But he is no fan of the current president. "Everything is hard in the time of Buhari. To find a job is very difficult, to buy food is very hard for us now so that's why we don't need him now." REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Azonmayon Moses, 21-year-old teacher and first time voter, in his classroom in the Makoko shanty town built on stilts in a lagoon in Lagos. He is anxious that whoever becomes president does not order the demolition of the precarious settlement he calls home. Azonmayon said: "He must give us assurance that if we vote for them, that they are not going to do anything to us, they must allow us to stay here safely." But he is no fan of the current president. "Everything is hard in the time of Buhari. To find a job is very difficult, to buy food is very hard for us now so that's why we don't need him now." REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Emmanuella Aiyeola, 19-year-old student and first time voter, in Lagos: "I hope for a free and fair election. I believe it is important to vote because we are in a democratic system of government and it is a right for everyone to vote so as to have a better and good government. I'd like the winner to positively affect a lot of sectors in our country such as the educational sector, health, housing, power and any other sector that requires change." REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Emmanuella Aiyeola, 19-year-old student and first time voter, in Lagos: "I hope for a free and fair election. I believe it is important to vote because we are in a democratic system of government and it is a right for everyone to vote so as to have a better and good government. I'd like the winner to positively affect a lot of sectors in our country such as the educational sector, health, housing, power and any other sector that requires change." REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Wasinu Lazarus, 21-year-old student and first time voter, sits in a canoe in the Makoko shanty town built on stilts in a lagoon in Lagos: "I know that even my vote counts ... I know I have done my own part as a citizen of the country to elect the person that is supposed to be in the position." REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Wasinu Lazarus, 21-year-old student and first time voter, sits in a canoe in the Makoko shanty town built on stilts in a lagoon in Lagos: "I know that even my vote counts ... I know I have done my own part as a citizen of the country to elect the person that is supposed to be in the position." REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Mercy Emejuru, 23-year-old model and young voter, in Abuja: "I hope for the citizens of Nigeria to vote wisely and not be deceived by those little bribes. I believe that our hope of picking a credible leader can only be achieved when everyone of us votes. I will love to see the new government provide jobs for the Nigerian youth, build good roads while working seriously to end the insurgency and senseless killings in the country." REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Mercy Emejuru, 23-year-old model and young voter, in Abuja: "I hope for the citizens of Nigeria to vote wisely and not be deceived by those little bribes. I believe that our hope of picking a credible leader can only be achieved when everyone of us votes. I will love to see the new government provide jobs for the Nigerian youth, build good roads while working seriously to end the insurgency and senseless killings in the country." REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Oluwasegun Oladoke David, 22-year-old student and first-time voter, poses with a ball in Kwara State: "I hope we will have a better Nigeria and everything will be in good form. It is important to vote because it is my right to elect who I think is right. I would like the winner to improve the education sector, security, empowering the youths, and have passion for sports." REUTERS/Taibat Ajiboye

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Oluwasegun Oladoke David, 22-year-old student and first-time voter, poses with a ball in Kwara State: "I hope we will have a better Nigeria and everything will be in good form. It is important to vote because it is my right to elect who I think is right. I would like the winner to improve the education sector, security, empowering the youths, and have passion for sports." REUTERS/Taibat Ajiboye
John Sunday, 23-year-old student and first-time voter, in the Makoko shanty town built on stilts in a lagoon in Lagos: "People are after money, they're not after the future of their children. They are selling their votes." REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
John Sunday, 23-year-old student and first-time voter, in the Makoko shanty town built on stilts in a lagoon in Lagos: "People are after money, they're not after the future of their children. They are selling their votes." REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Ruth Oyelowo Ayomide, 21-year-old first-time voter, in Command in Lagos: "I hope for good things to happen from this election. I believe it is important to vote because it is my right. I want the winner to provide job opportunities, fight corruption and stop the killings." REUTERS/Taibat Ajiboye

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Ruth Oyelowo Ayomide, 21-year-old first-time voter, in Command in Lagos: "I hope for good things to happen from this election. I believe it is important to vote because it is my right. I want the winner to provide job opportunities, fight corruption and stop the killings." REUTERS/Taibat Ajiboye
Kaka Adams Feyisola, 20-year-old student and first-time voter, in Lagos: "I hope for a free and fair election. The polling booths should be secured; the lives of the voters should be protected. It's important to vote because voting makes you voice out your opinion and choosing the one you want to govern you ... I'm voting because I want change and I believe my vote would count. I want the winner to provide good healthcare for the people, provide jobs mostly for the youths, free education, good roads and he should try to reach out to people in rural areas." REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Kaka Adams Feyisola, 20-year-old student and first-time voter, in Lagos: "I hope for a free and fair election. The polling booths should be secured; the lives of the voters should be protected. It's important to vote because voting makes you voice out your opinion and choosing the one you want to govern you ... I'm voting because I want change and I believe my vote would count. I want the winner to provide good healthcare for the people, provide jobs mostly for the youths, free education, good roads and he should try to reach out to people in rural areas." REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Qudus Ayinla Rasheed, 20-year-old first-time voter, during a party in Ilorin in Kwara State: "All voters should not sell their votes for a wrong aspirant this time. Let's choose who is able, capable and amiable to represent a great nation, Nigeria. I would like the winner to deal first with corruption." REUTERS/Taibat Ajiboye

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Qudus Ayinla Rasheed, 20-year-old first-time voter, during a party in Ilorin in Kwara State: "All voters should not sell their votes for a wrong aspirant this time. Let's choose who is able, capable and amiable to represent a great nation, Nigeria. I would like the winner to deal first with corruption." REUTERS/Taibat Ajiboye
Jane Jegede, 20-year-old student and young voter, in Abuja: "My hopes from this election is that God's will be done. I consider voting is important because it's my civic duty to Nigeria. I hope the winner of this election will look into security, development of the tourism sector and help revamp the falling standard of education." REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Jane Jegede, 20-year-old student and young voter, in Abuja: "My hopes from this election is that God's will be done. I consider voting is important because it's my civic duty to Nigeria. I hope the winner of this election will look into security, development of the tourism sector and help revamp the falling standard of education." REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Caesar Kelechi Nlemoha, 21-year-old young voter in Abuja: "I'm hoping for a better Nigeria, peace within ourselves. It's important, very important to vote because the future of our country lies in our votes. I hope that the winner will provide a stable economy, improve the standard of living and the educational system." REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Caesar Kelechi Nlemoha, 21-year-old young voter in Abuja: "I'm hoping for a better Nigeria, peace within ourselves. It's important, very important to vote because the future of our country lies in our votes. I hope that the winner will provide a stable economy, improve the standard of living and the educational system." REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Hikmat Ajao Abidemi, 20-year-old first-time voter, in a boutique in Ilorin in Kwara State: "Nigeria should be more conducive for living. it is important to vote because it is our chance of a better future. The winner should start by providing employment opportunities." REUTERS/Taibat Ajiboye

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Hikmat Ajao Abidemi, 20-year-old first-time voter, in a boutique in Ilorin in Kwara State: "Nigeria should be more conducive for living. it is important to vote because it is our chance of a better future. The winner should start by providing employment opportunities." REUTERS/Taibat Ajiboye
Michael Njor, 22-year-old young voter, in Abuja: "We all know that elections have consequences ... You have the power to decide on the quality of life you want for yourself and for future generations. I believe voting is my chance to stand up for the issues I care about." REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Michael Njor, 22-year-old young voter, in Abuja: "We all know that elections have consequences ... You have the power to decide on the quality of life you want for yourself and for future generations. I believe voting is my chance to stand up for the issues I care about." REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Abdulsalam Zakariyau,19-year-old first time voter, at Kulende market in Kwara State: "I hope from this election to have a better Nigeria. It is important to vote for the development of the country. A stable economy is what I would like from the winner." REUTERS/Taibat Ajiboye

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Abdulsalam Zakariyau,19-year-old first time voter, at Kulende market in Kwara State: "I hope from this election to have a better Nigeria. It is important to vote for the development of the country. A stable economy is what I would like from the winner." REUTERS/Taibat Ajiboye
Christian Ananti, 22-year-old student and young voter in Maitama, Abuja: "I hope whoever wins the election and comes into power shouldn't come with the same old manifesto, someone fighting corruption only and forgetting about other issues in the country. I hope to vote in this election, knowing you can't make changes by sitting at home and expecting the best to happen; things change when you enforce those changes." REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Christian Ananti, 22-year-old student and young voter in Maitama, Abuja: "I hope whoever wins the election and comes into power shouldn't come with the same old manifesto, someone fighting corruption only and forgetting about other issues in the country. I hope to vote in this election, knowing you can't make changes by sitting at home and expecting the best to happen; things change when you enforce those changes." REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
