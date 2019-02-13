Young Nigerians weigh their vote
Noimot Shuaib Ajoke, 18-year-old first time voter, carries her child in Malete, Kwara State, Nigeria: "My hopes are to have a better Nigeria and a good government that will change the situation from worse to better. It is important to vote to put the...more
Azonmayon Moses, 21-year-old teacher and first time voter, in his classroom in the Makoko shanty town built on stilts in a lagoon in Lagos. He is anxious that whoever becomes president does not order the demolition of the precarious settlement he...more
Emmanuella Aiyeola, 19-year-old student and first time voter, in Lagos: "I hope for a free and fair election. I believe it is important to vote because we are in a democratic system of government and it is a right for everyone to vote so as to have a...more
Wasinu Lazarus, 21-year-old student and first time voter, sits in a canoe in the Makoko shanty town built on stilts in a lagoon in Lagos: "I know that even my vote counts ... I know I have done my own part as a citizen of the country to elect the...more
Mercy Emejuru, 23-year-old model and young voter, in Abuja: "I hope for the citizens of Nigeria to vote wisely and not be deceived by those little bribes. I believe that our hope of picking a credible leader can only be achieved when everyone of us...more
Oluwasegun Oladoke David, 22-year-old student and first-time voter, poses with a ball in Kwara State: "I hope we will have a better Nigeria and everything will be in good form. It is important to vote because it is my right to elect who I think is...more
John Sunday, 23-year-old student and first-time voter, in the Makoko shanty town built on stilts in a lagoon in Lagos: "People are after money, they're not after the future of their children. They are selling their votes." REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Ruth Oyelowo Ayomide, 21-year-old first-time voter, in Command in Lagos: "I hope for good things to happen from this election. I believe it is important to vote because it is my right. I want the winner to provide job opportunities, fight corruption...more
Kaka Adams Feyisola, 20-year-old student and first-time voter, in Lagos: "I hope for a free and fair election. The polling booths should be secured; the lives of the voters should be protected. It's important to vote because voting makes you voice...more
Qudus Ayinla Rasheed, 20-year-old first-time voter, during a party in Ilorin in Kwara State: "All voters should not sell their votes for a wrong aspirant this time. Let's choose who is able, capable and amiable to represent a great nation, Nigeria. I...more
Jane Jegede, 20-year-old student and young voter, in Abuja: "My hopes from this election is that God's will be done. I consider voting is important because it's my civic duty to Nigeria. I hope the winner of this election will look into security,...more
Caesar Kelechi Nlemoha, 21-year-old young voter in Abuja: "I'm hoping for a better Nigeria, peace within ourselves. It's important, very important to vote because the future of our country lies in our votes. I hope that the winner will provide a...more
Hikmat Ajao Abidemi, 20-year-old first-time voter, in a boutique in Ilorin in Kwara State: "Nigeria should be more conducive for living. it is important to vote because it is our chance of a better future. The winner should start by providing...more
Michael Njor, 22-year-old young voter, in Abuja: "We all know that elections have consequences ... You have the power to decide on the quality of life you want for yourself and for future generations. I believe voting is my chance to stand up for the...more
Abdulsalam Zakariyau,19-year-old first time voter, at Kulende market in Kwara State: "I hope from this election to have a better Nigeria. It is important to vote for the development of the country. A stable economy is what I would like from the...more
Christian Ananti, 22-year-old student and young voter in Maitama, Abuja: "I hope whoever wins the election and comes into power shouldn't come with the same old manifesto, someone fighting corruption only and forgetting about other issues in the...more
