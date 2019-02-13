Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Azonmayon Moses, 21-year-old teacher and first time voter, in his classroom in the Makoko shanty town built on stilts in a lagoon in Lagos. He is anxious that whoever becomes president does not order the demolition of the precarious settlement he calls home. Azonmayon said: "He must give us assurance that if we vote for them, that they are not going to do anything to us, they must allow us to stay here safely." But he is no fan of the current president. "Everything is hard in the time of Buhari. To find a job is very difficult, to buy food is very hard for us now so that's why we don't need him now." REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Close