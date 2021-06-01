Edition:
Pictures | Mon May 31, 2021 | 8:13pm EDT

Young Russians waltz night away at Viennese Ball after pandemic halt

Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. Russia's brightest students were rewarded for their scholarly achievements with their first Vienna ball in Moscow, in a throw-back to a bygone era of imperial splendor. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. Russia's brightest students were rewarded for their scholarly achievements with their first Vienna ball in Moscow, in a throw-back to a bygone era of imperial splendor.
A participant uses her smartphone backstage before the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. The glitzy ball is back for the first time in two years after being canceled last year due to coronavirus fears. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
A participant uses her smartphone backstage before the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. The glitzy ball is back for the first time in two years after being canceled last year due to coronavirus fears.
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. As per tradition the event was opened by debutantes, with 100 young couples, aged between 18 to 26, all of whom had either graduated with honor from their schools or received university accolades. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. As per tradition the event was opened by debutantes, with 100 young couples, aged between 18 to 26, all of whom had either graduated with honor from their schools or received university accolades.
Participants prepare backstage ahead of the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. Good grades are not the only prerequisite for an invite to the ball. Young hopefuls must undergo an elimination process to make it to the dance floor in gowns and black tails. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Participants prepare backstage ahead of the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. Good grades are not the only prerequisite for an invite to the ball. Young hopefuls must undergo an elimination process to make it to the dance floor in gowns and black tails.
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. Coronavirus curbs have meant that the number of guests allowed into the event had to be slashed from 2,000 to 1,500, said organizers. All attendees were also required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result or vaccine certificates, according to the event's website. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. Coronavirus curbs have meant that the number of guests allowed into the event had to be slashed from 2,000 to 1,500, said organizers. All attendees were also required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result or vaccine certificates, according to the event's website.
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. Austria's ball tradition is proving a popular export, with Viennese balls also established in cities such as Johannesburg and New York. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. Austria's ball tradition is proving a popular export, with Viennese balls also established in cities such as Johannesburg and New York.
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021.
A participant prepares backstage ahead of the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
A participant prepares backstage ahead of the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021.
Participants are seen backstage ahead of the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Participants are seen backstage ahead of the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021.
Participants attend the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Participants attend the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021.
