Young Russians waltz night away at Viennese Ball after pandemic halt

Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. Coronavirus curbs have meant that the number of guests allowed into the event had to be slashed from 2,000 to 1,500, said organizers. All attendees were also required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result or vaccine certificates, according to the event's website. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

