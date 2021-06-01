Young Russians waltz night away at Viennese Ball after pandemic halt
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. Russia's brightest students were rewarded for their scholarly achievements with their first Vienna ball in Moscow, in a throw-back...more
A participant uses her smartphone backstage before the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. The glitzy ball is back for the first time in two years after being canceled last year due to coronavirus...more
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. As per tradition the event was opened by debutantes, with 100 young couples, aged between 18 to 26, all of whom had either graduated...more
Participants prepare backstage ahead of the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. Good grades are not the only prerequisite for an invite to the ball. Young hopefuls must undergo an elimination...more
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. Coronavirus curbs have meant that the number of guests allowed into the event had to be slashed from 2,000 to 1,500, said...more
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. Austria's ball tradition is proving a popular export, with Viennese balls also established in cities such as Johannesburg and New...more
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A participant prepares backstage ahead of the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Participants are seen backstage ahead of the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Participants attend the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Next Slideshows
Photographer turns cicadas into portrait subjects
The Brood X bugs get their closeup in images taken by Virginia photographer and cicada enthusiast Oxana Ware.
Cubans turn to pigeon breeding as an escape from pandemic
Cubans are increasingly breeding pigeons as a form of escape, as most stay indoors due to the country's worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began in...
Drag racing American muscle cars in Russia
Enthusiasts of American retro and muscle cars gather on the drag strip at the Russian Weekend Drags races outside Moscow.
Celebrating Orthodox Easter
Orthodox Christians around the world mark the Easter holiday, with celebrations scaled back because of the pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
America marks Memorial Day holiday still subdued by pandemic
With half the country at least partially protected against the coronavirus, Americans fled their pandemic doldrums over the three-day holiday weekend and solemnly remembered the U.S. war dead.
Photos of the month: May
Our top photos from May 2021.
Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro's COVID response
Brazilians staged protests against President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in at least 16 cities across the country, carrying signs such as "Out with Bolsonaro" and "Impeachment now."
Anti-government protests in Colombia hit month-long mark
Colombia has seen more than a month of protests against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque's government, sparked by a now-withdrawn proposed tax reform.
Commemorating 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre
America marks the centennial of the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when an estimated 300 people died, thousands were made homeless and an entire African-American community - Tulsa's prosperous "Black Wall Street" - was destroyed by white mobs.
Sri Lanka cleans up after massive container ship fire
The MV X-Press Pearl, carrying cosmetics and chemicals including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, burned for six days while anchored off Colombo harbor.
In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre
A century ago, a white mob looted and burned the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, leaving at least 300 Black residents dead and thousands more homeless.
Photographer turns cicadas into portrait subjects
The Brood X bugs get their closeup in images taken by Virginia photographer and cicada enthusiast Oxana Ware.
San Jose mourns for victims of rail yard shooting
Loved ones and colleagues mourn for the nine people shot dead at the Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, California, after an employee opened fire on his coworkers.