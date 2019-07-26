Young women and non-binary farmers grow diversity in Long Island

Produce, including blueberries and rhubarb, are seen at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett. While organic farming is growing quickly, it comes with high labor costs and potentially lower crop yields than conventional farming, so it can be a tough...more

Produce, including blueberries and rhubarb, are seen at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett. While organic farming is growing quickly, it comes with high labor costs and potentially lower crop yields than conventional farming, so it can be a tough business for new farmers. "When I look now at the starting of the farm, it seems really audacious," said Katie Baldwin of Amber Waves farm. "But in that environment, in 2008, everybody had lost their jobs and there weren't jobs - so it didn't feel that weird to start something." REUTERS/Lindsay Morris

