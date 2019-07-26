Young women and non-binary farmers grow diversity in Long Island
Farmer Isabel Milligan drives a tractor as she weeds and transplants crops on the farm in Amagansett, New York. Women and non-binary people are part of a growing cadre of gender-diverse college graduates in their 20s and 30s who are changing the face...more
Layton Guenther, director of Quail Hill Farm, checks the sky for coming rain in Amagansett. Guenther grows potatoes, squash, wheat and other crops at Quail Hill, the Amagansett, New York, farm they manage on land donated to the Peconic Land Trust....more
Marilee Foster of Foster Farm harvests potatoes on her family farm in Sagaponack, Long Island. Organic farming is a growing $50 billion industry nationwide. Women make up a slightly larger share of organic farmers than conventional farmers, 37% to...more
Farmers weed and transplant crops at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett. Amanda Merrow co-runs Amber Waves farm with Katie Baldwin, whom she met during an apprenticeship program. Merrow said she had, quite simply, enrolled in the apprenticeship "with the...more
Garlic dries in a greenhouse at Quail Hill Farm in Amagansett. One reason organic farms are more gender-diverse is that their generally smaller size means less up-front investment is needed, making them more accessible to new farmers, said Sophie...more
Farmers weed and transplant crops at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett, New York. These groups, and young farmers new to agriculture in general, are drawn to organic, sustainable farming because of a desire to do work with a social impact, Ackoff and...more
Marilee Foster of Foster Farm works in Sagaponack. Foster's family has been farming in Sagaponack for generations. An ancestor, a whaler named Josiah, turned to the land in the mid-1800s as overfishing destroyed his prospects at sea. Foster, 48, is...more
Farmers weed and transplant crops at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett. At Amber Waves, Baldwin and Merrow grow vegetables, wheat, and herbs on about 20 acres. And along with Quail Hill, Amber Waves trains apprentices - the next generation of diverse,...more
Produce, including blueberries and rhubarb, are seen at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett. While organic farming is growing quickly, it comes with high labor costs and potentially lower crop yields than conventional farming, so it can be a tough...more
Marilee Foster's brother and farming partner, Dean, takes an evening flight over Foster Farm to check on crops and the deer population in Sagaponack. In New York state, organic farming is growing twice as fast as the national average, the latest USDA...more
Chickens are seen at the Quail Hill Farm in Amagansett. New York has over 1,000 certified organic farms, ranking it third in the country, behind California and Wisconsin, the USDA data shows. These farms account for nearly 4% of the state's overall...more
Quail Hill farmer Alicia Mountain works in Amagansett. REUTERS/Lindsay Morris
Layton Guenther, director of Quail Hill Farm, plows the fields in Amagansett. There is no national data on the share of transgender farmers in the United States, but HB Lozito, executive director of Vermont-based Out in the Open, an organization that...more
Potatoes harvested by Marilee Foster of Foster Farm are seen in Sagaponack. REUTERS/Lindsay Morris
The chalk board at Quail Hill Farm, revised weekly to guide CSA members as to where to harvest, is seen in Amagansett. REUTERS/Lindsay Morris
Vegetables are seen at the Quail Hill Farm in Amagansett. REUTERS/Lindsay Morris
Layton Guenther, director of Quail Hill Farm, moves irrigation pipe in Amagansett. REUTERS/Lindsay Morris
Farming equipment is seen on Foster Farm in Sagaponack. REUTERS/Lindsay Morris
Layton Guenther (R), director of Quail Hill Farm, gathers with other farmers for a potluck dinner and music in Amagansett. REUTERS/Lindsay Morris
Marilee Foster of Foster Farm relaxes at the end of a long day of farming on her family farm in Sagaponack. REUTERS/Lindsay Morris
Quail Hill farmers Layton Guenther (L) and Alicia Mountain eat breakfast at home before the day's farm work in Amagansett. REUTERS/Lindsay Morris
Layton Guenther, director of Quail Hill Farm, gathers with other farmers for a potluck dinner and music in Amagansett. REUTERS/Lindsay Morris
Marilee Foster of Foster Farm relaxes at the end of a long day of farming on her family farm in Sagaponack. REUTERS/Lindsay Morris
