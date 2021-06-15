Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jun 15, 2021 | 1:22pm EDT

Youth activists march across northern California to demand climate action

Youth activists, who began their trek in Paradise, California, march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists, who began their trek in Paradise, California, march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists, who began their trek in Paradise, California, march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
1 / 25
Youth activists gather and listen to seventeen-year-old activist and organizer, Ema Govea (center) before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand of the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists gather and listen to seventeen-year-old activist and organizer, Ema Govea (center) before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists gather and listen to seventeen-year-old activist and organizer, Ema Govea (center) before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand of the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
2 / 25
Youth activists hold a demonstration at the home of Senator Dianne Feinstein before marching on to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand of the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists hold a demonstration at the home of Senator Dianne Feinstein before marching on to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand of the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco,...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists hold a demonstration at the home of Senator Dianne Feinstein before marching on to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand of the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
3 / 25
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
4 / 25
Youth activists hold their final demonstration at the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a demonstration at Senator Dianne Feinstein's home ending their 266 mile march to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists hold their final demonstration at the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a demonstration at Senator Dianne Feinstein's home ending their 266 mile march to highlight their demand for the creation of the...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists hold their final demonstration at the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a demonstration at Senator Dianne Feinstein's home ending their 266 mile march to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
5 / 25
Youth activists hold their final demonstration at the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a demonstration at Senator Dianne Feinstein's home ending their 266 mile march to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists hold their final demonstration at the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a demonstration at Senator Dianne Feinstein's home ending their 266 mile march to highlight their demand for the creation of the...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists hold their final demonstration at the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a demonstration at Senator Dianne Feinstein's home ending their 266 mile march to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
6 / 25
A youth activist holds a sign at the final demonstration at the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a demonstration at Senator Dianne Feinstein's home ending the activists' 266 mile march to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

A youth activist holds a sign at the final demonstration at the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a demonstration at Senator Dianne Feinstein's home ending the activists' 266 mile march to highlight their demand for the...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A youth activist holds a sign at the final demonstration at the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a demonstration at Senator Dianne Feinstein's home ending the activists' 266 mile march to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
7 / 25
Youth activists hold their final demonstration at the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a demonstration at Senator Dianne Feinstein's home ending their 266 mile march to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists hold their final demonstration at the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a demonstration at Senator Dianne Feinstein's home ending their 266 mile march to highlight their demand for the creation of the...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists hold their final demonstration at the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a demonstration at Senator Dianne Feinstein's home ending their 266 mile march to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
8 / 25
Youth activists march to the homes of Senator Dianne Feinstein and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists march to the homes of Senator Dianne Feinstein and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists march to the homes of Senator Dianne Feinstein and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
9 / 25
Youth activists hold a demonstration at the home of Senator Dianne Feinstein before marching on to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists hold a demonstration at the home of Senator Dianne Feinstein before marching on to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco,...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists hold a demonstration at the home of Senator Dianne Feinstein before marching on to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
10 / 25
Youth activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
11 / 25
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, ...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
12 / 25
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
13 / 25
Youth activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
14 / 25
Youth activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
15 / 25
A youth activist holds sunflowers as activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

A youth activist holds sunflowers as activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A youth activist holds sunflowers as activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
16 / 25
Youth activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
17 / 25
Youth activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists gather before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
18 / 25
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
19 / 25
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
20 / 25
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
21 / 25
Youth activists march to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists march to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists march to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
22 / 25
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
23 / 25
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
24 / 25
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight their demand for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
West Virginians march to pressure Manchin

West Virginians march to pressure Manchin

Next Slideshows

West Virginians march to pressure Manchin

West Virginians march to pressure Manchin

Residents of West Virginia march to demand Senator Joe Manchin expand voting rights and better serve his constituents.

12:32pm EDT
Inside the NATO summit

Inside the NATO summit

U.S. President Joe Biden has urged his fellow NATO leaders to stand up to China's authoritarianism and growing military might, a change of focus for an alliance...

11:58am EDT
Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi, a fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York.

11:25am EDT
Britons protest lockdown as UK delays lifting restrictions due to Delta variant

Britons protest lockdown as UK delays lifting restrictions due to Delta variant

Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators gathered in London, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed his plans to lift most remaining COVID restrictions by...

Jun 14 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem under heavy police presence

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem under heavy police presence

Israeli far-right nationalists held a flag-waving march through East Jerusalem that risks reigniting tensions with Palestinians and poses an early challenge for Israel's new government.

West Virginians march to pressure Manchin

West Virginians march to pressure Manchin

Residents of West Virginia march to demand Senator Joe Manchin expand voting rights and better serve his constituents.

Inside the NATO summit

Inside the NATO summit

U.S. President Joe Biden has urged his fellow NATO leaders to stand up to China's authoritarianism and growing military might, a change of focus for an alliance created to defend Europe from the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi, a fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York.

Britons protest lockdown as UK delays lifting restrictions due to Delta variant

Britons protest lockdown as UK delays lifting restrictions due to Delta variant

Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators gathered in London, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed his plans to lift most remaining COVID restrictions by a month, warning that thousands more people might die if he did nothing because of the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant.

Best of Berlinale

Best of Berlinale

Highlights from the International Film Festival in Berlin.

Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara

Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara

Turkey vowed to save the Sea of Marmara by launching a clean-up of thick, slimy marine mucilage that is threatening marine life and the fishing industry.

Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

The first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business on Monday, with the former prime minister shying away from a handover ceremony with successor Naftali Bennett.

Diamond hunters flock to South African village

Diamond hunters flock to South African village

Fortune seekers flock to the village of KwaHlathi in South Africa, after images shared on social media showed people celebrating after finding what they believe to be diamonds.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast