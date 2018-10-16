Edition:
Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires

A zoom blur effect of Miu Hirano JPN playing alongside Tomokazu Harimoto JPN against Chuqin Wang CHN and Yingsha Sun CHN in the Table Tennis Mixed International Team Gold Medal Team Match. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Jeremy Renzo Peralta Gonzalez ECU celebrates his silver medal win in the Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 45kg. Florian Eisele for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2018
Athletes in action during The Athletics Women's 2000m Stage 1. Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2018
Ramiro Costa ARG scores a decisive try to ensure Argentina's gold medal win in the Rugby Sevens Men's Gold Medal Match against France. Jed Leicester for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Miu Maeda JPN celebrates during the Futsal Womens Tournament Semi-final of Spain v Japan. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Matthew Carter AUS during Diving Practice. Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2018
Zaineb Sghaier of Tunis in action against Natacha Veronique Nabaina of Cameroon in the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 65kg Group B. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2018
Yuchen Chao of Chinese Taipei in action during the Beach Handball Women's Tournament match between Chinese Taipei and Paraguay. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Ghofrane Belkhir of Tunisia celebrates after winning gold medal in the Weightlifting Women's 58kg Group A. Thomas Lovelock for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Zilu Wang CHN performs in the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Qualification Subdivision 1 - Rotation 2. Jed Leicester for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Vincenzo Maiorca of Italy takes the lead as Chiawei Chang of Taiwan and Merijn Scheperkamp of the Netherlands fall during the Roller Speed Skating Mens Combined Speed Event Final. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Javier Pena Insausti ESP being thrown by Abrek Naguchev RUS in the Judo Mixed Team Competition. Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
China's Shan Lin in action during a Diving practice. Jed Leicester for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Temuujin Gan-Burged MGL (white) competes with Juan Montealegre COL (blue) in the Judo Mens -55kg competition. Chloe Knott for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Water drips from a swimmer's foot during practice. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Dichong Huang of China waves after falling as he competes in the Sport Climbing Mens Combined Lead Qualification. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Kateryna Chorniy of Ukraine celebrates with her team after defeating Kaylin Sin Yan Hsieh of Hong Kong, in the Gold Medal Bout of the Fencing Womens Epee Individual. Florian Eisele for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Michael James Houlie of South Africa prepares for the Swimming Men's 100m Breaststroke Final. Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Kristof Milak HUN competes in the Swimming Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinal 1. Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Ronnier Zaed Martinez Castillo PAN in action during the Weightlifting Mens 62kg Group A competition. Jonathan Nackstrand for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Davide Favro ITA competes in the Athletics Mens Long Jump. Jonathan Nackstrand for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Argentina celebrate winning the Rugby Sevens Men's Gold Medal Match against France. Ian Walton for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Anastasija Zolotic of the U.S. and Elizaveta Ryadninskaya of Russia compete in the Gold Medal Contest of the Taekwondo Womens -49kg. Joe Toth for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Niccolo Filoni ITA attempts a slam dunk during Qualification in the Basketball Mens Dunk Contest. Ivo Gonzalez for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Rhys Allen of Australia and Mark Van Dijk of the Netherlands during the Mens Repechage Second Round of 8. Alex D'Addese for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Gina Zint GER competes in the Women's Kayak Obstacle Slalom Last 16. Kate Green for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Yineth Milena Santoya Ortiz of Colombia celebrates her snatch in the Weightlifting Women's 48kg. Jonathan Nackstrand for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Sofiia Lyskun UKR competes in the Diving Womens 3m Springboard Preliminary. Gabriel Heusi for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Gabriela Isabel Rueda Rueda of Colombia, gold medalist in the Roller Speed Skating Womens Combined Speed Event, does a lap of honor with her national flag after her victory. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
South Korea's Juhee Kim celebrates after defeating Colombia's Nikol Pencue in the Contest for Bronze Medal B in the Judo Womens - 63kg. Ivo Gonzalez for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Japan's Shigeyuki Nakarai (nickname Shigekix) competes in the B-Boys Bronze Medal Battle. Ian Walton for OIS/IOCvia REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Yineth Milena Santoya Ortiz of Colombia snatches in the Weightlifting Women's 48kg. Jonathan Nackstrand for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Russia's Sergei Chernyshev (nickname Bumblebee) battles against Japan's Shigeyuki Nakarai (nickname Shigekix) in the B-Boys Semifinal. Ian Walton for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Kite surfers in action during the Sailing Women's Kiteboarding IKA Twin Tip Racing Final Race. Gabriel Heusi for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Spain's Nerea Langa leads the group during the Semi-final Heat 1 of the Roller Speed Skating Women's Combined 50mm Sprint. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
An Entertainer Performs during between The Fencing Events. Florian Eisele for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Switzerland's Emily Mussmann in action during The Women's Gymnastics Trampoline Women's Qualification Round. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Thailand's Phichakon Narathon against Czech Republic's Jiri Sedlak in the Beach Volleyball Men's Tournament. Thomas Lovelock for OIS/IOC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
A BMX athlete practices at Urban Park. Ian Walton for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Japan's Takeru Kitazono competes in the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Rings Qualification. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
