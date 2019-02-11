Youth players killed in fire at Brazil soccer club facility
A destroyed area of the Flamengo soccer club's training center is pictured after a deadly fire, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2019. Ten boys aged between 14 and 16 who were killed on Friday morning when a fire that started in an air...more
Aerial photo shows damage to Flamengo soccer club's training center, February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Fans mourn victims in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A destroyed Flamengo flag flutters at the club's training center, February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Relatives and friends of goalkeeper Christian Esmerio, 15, react during his funeral in Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Relatives and friends of goalkeeper Christian Esmerio, 15, attend his burial in Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Aerial photo shows people and media outside of the Flamengo soccer club's training center after a deadly fire, in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Relatives and friends of goalkeeper Christian Esmerio, 15, react during his burial in Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial photo shows people walking near the scene after a deadly fire at the training center of the Flamengo football club, in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Relatives and friends of goalkeeper Christian Esmerio, 15, react during his funeral in Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Andrea Candido, mother of goalkeeper Christian Esmerio, 15, reacts during his burial in Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Relatives and friends of goalkeeper Christian Esmerio, 15, walk during his burial in Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Relatives and friends of soccer player Vinicius de Barros Silva Freitas attend his burial in Volta Redonda, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans with flares walk outside Maracana Stadium to honor the fire victims in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A friend of soccer player Vinicius de Barros Silva Freitas reacts during his burial in Volta Redonda, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Cristiano Esmerio, father of goalkeeper Christian Esmerio, 15, reacts during his funeral in Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Flamengo's soccer players pray at the club's training center, after part of it burned down, in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2019. Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo Soccer Club/Handout via REUTERS
Relatives and friends of soccer player Vinicius de Barros Silva Freitas attend his burial in Volta Redonda, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A Flamengo soccer fan reacts in front of the club's training center in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People wait for information in front of the Flamengo training center in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
