Pictures | Mon Feb 11, 2019 | 2:25pm EST

Youth players killed in fire at Brazil soccer club facility

A destroyed area of the Flamengo soccer club's training center is pictured after a deadly fire, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2019. Ten boys aged between 14 and 16 who were killed on Friday morning when a fire that started in an air conditioning unit ripped through the makeshift dormitory at Flamengo's training ground on the edge of Rio de Janeiro. Three others were injured, one of them seriously. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
Aerial photo shows damage to Flamengo soccer club's training center, February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
Fans mourn victims in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
A destroyed Flamengo flag flutters at the club's training center, February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
Relatives and friends of goalkeeper Christian Esmerio, 15, react during his funeral in Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Relatives and friends of goalkeeper Christian Esmerio, 15, attend his burial in Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Aerial photo shows people and media outside of the Flamengo soccer club's training center after a deadly fire, in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
Relatives and friends of goalkeeper Christian Esmerio, 15, react during his burial in Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
An aerial photo shows people walking near the scene after a deadly fire at the training center of the Flamengo football club, in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
Relatives and friends of goalkeeper Christian Esmerio, 15, react during his funeral in Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Andrea Candido, mother of goalkeeper Christian Esmerio, 15, reacts during his burial in Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Relatives and friends of goalkeeper Christian Esmerio, 15, walk during his burial in Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Relatives and friends of soccer player Vinicius de Barros Silva Freitas attend his burial in Volta Redonda, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Fans with flares walk outside Maracana Stadium to honor the fire victims in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
A friend of soccer player Vinicius de Barros Silva Freitas reacts during his burial in Volta Redonda, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Cristiano Esmerio, father of goalkeeper Christian Esmerio, 15, reacts during his funeral in Rio de Janeiro, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Flamengo's soccer players pray at the club's training center, after part of it burned down, in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2019. Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo Soccer Club/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Relatives and friends of soccer player Vinicius de Barros Silva Freitas attend his burial in Volta Redonda, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
A Flamengo soccer fan reacts in front of the club's training center in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
People wait for information in front of the Flamengo training center in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
