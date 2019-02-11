Youth players killed in fire at Brazil soccer club facility

A destroyed area of the Flamengo soccer club's training center is pictured after a deadly fire, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2019. Ten boys aged between 14 and 16 who were killed on Friday morning when a fire that started in an air...more

A destroyed area of the Flamengo soccer club's training center is pictured after a deadly fire, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2019. Ten boys aged between 14 and 16 who were killed on Friday morning when a fire that started in an air conditioning unit ripped through the makeshift dormitory at Flamengo's training ground on the edge of Rio de Janeiro. Three others were injured, one of them seriously. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

