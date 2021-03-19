Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Mar 19, 2021 | 3:14pm EDT

Youth stage global climate protests

People are reflected on the window of a bus as they take part in a 'Fridays for Future' march towards the Delhi Secretariat building, calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

People are reflected on the window of a bus as they take part in a 'Fridays for Future' march towards the Delhi Secretariat building, calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
People are reflected on the window of a bus as they take part in a 'Fridays for Future' march towards the Delhi Secretariat building, calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
1 / 20
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Bonn, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Bonn, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Bonn, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
2 / 20
Mauritian scientist and climate change activist Shaama Sandooyea, 24, holds a placard reading Youth Strike For Climate, during an underwater protest at the Saya de Malha Bank to highlight the need to protect the world's largest seagrass meadow within the Mascarene plateau, Mauritius March 6, 2021. Tommy Trenchard/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

Mauritian scientist and climate change activist Shaama Sandooyea, 24, holds a placard reading Youth Strike For Climate, during an underwater protest at the Saya de Malha Bank to highlight the need to protect the world's largest seagrass meadow within...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Mauritian scientist and climate change activist Shaama Sandooyea, 24, holds a placard reading Youth Strike For Climate, during an underwater protest at the Saya de Malha Bank to highlight the need to protect the world's largest seagrass meadow within the Mascarene plateau, Mauritius March 6, 2021. Tommy Trenchard/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg attends a rally Fridays for Future as part of "Global Day of Climate Action in Stockholm, Sweden March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ilze Filks

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg attends a rally Fridays for Future as part of "Global Day of Climate Action in Stockholm, Sweden March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ilze Filks

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg attends a rally Fridays for Future as part of "Global Day of Climate Action in Stockholm, Sweden March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ilze Filks
Close
4 / 20
A Fridays For Future activist paints on a banner while participating in a protest demanding actions on climate change, at the John Michuki Memorial Park in Nairobi, Kenya, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Fridays For Future activist paints on a banner while participating in a protest demanding actions on climate change, at the John Michuki Memorial Park in Nairobi, Kenya, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
A Fridays For Future activist paints on a banner while participating in a protest demanding actions on climate change, at the John Michuki Memorial Park in Nairobi, Kenya, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
5 / 20
A police officer of the dialog team speaks with climate activists of Klimastreik Schweiz during a sit-in protest in occasion of the Global Climate Strike day, at the Sechselaeutenplatz square, in Zurich, Switzerland March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A police officer of the dialog team speaks with climate activists of Klimastreik Schweiz during a sit-in protest in occasion of the Global Climate Strike day, at the Sechselaeutenplatz square, in Zurich, Switzerland March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd...more

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
A police officer of the dialog team speaks with climate activists of Klimastreik Schweiz during a sit-in protest in occasion of the Global Climate Strike day, at the Sechselaeutenplatz square, in Zurich, Switzerland March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
6 / 20
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Bonn, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Bonn, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Bonn, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
7 / 20
People take part in a 'Fridays for Future' march towards the Delhi Secretariat building, calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

People take part in a 'Fridays for Future' march towards the Delhi Secretariat building, calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
People take part in a 'Fridays for Future' march towards the Delhi Secretariat building, calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
8 / 20
Fridays for Future activists paint over the Oberbaum Bridge during a protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Fridays for Future activists paint over the Oberbaum Bridge during a protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Fridays for Future activists paint over the Oberbaum Bridge during a protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Close
9 / 20
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Vienna, Austria, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Leonard Foeger

Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Vienna, Austria, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Leonard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Vienna, Austria, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Leonard Foeger
Close
10 / 20
A demonstrator carrying a mock check joins a Global Climate Strike protest calling for an end of coal projects funding, in front of Standard Chartered, in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

A demonstrator carrying a mock check joins a Global Climate Strike protest calling for an end of coal projects funding, in front of Standard Chartered, in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
A demonstrator carrying a mock check joins a Global Climate Strike protest calling for an end of coal projects funding, in front of Standard Chartered, in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Close
11 / 20
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Bonn, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Bonn, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Bonn, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
12 / 20
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Bonn, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Bonn, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Bonn, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
13 / 20
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Vienna, Austria, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Leonard Foeger

Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Vienna, Austria, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Leonard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Vienna, Austria, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Leonard Foeger
Close
14 / 20
A demonstrator mixes paint at the Oberbaum Bridge during a protest of Fridays for Future activists calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

A demonstrator mixes paint at the Oberbaum Bridge during a protest of Fridays for Future activists calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
A demonstrator mixes paint at the Oberbaum Bridge during a protest of Fridays for Future activists calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Close
15 / 20
People take part in a 'Fridays for Future' march towards the Delhi Secretariat building, calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

People take part in a 'Fridays for Future' march towards the Delhi Secretariat building, calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
People take part in a 'Fridays for Future' march towards the Delhi Secretariat building, calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
16 / 20
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Vienna, Austria, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Leonard Foeger

Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Vienna, Austria, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Leonard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Vienna, Austria, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Leonard Foeger
Close
17 / 20
People hold placards as they take part in a 'Fridays for Future' march towards the Delhi Secretariat building, calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

People hold placards as they take part in a 'Fridays for Future' march towards the Delhi Secretariat building, calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
People hold placards as they take part in a 'Fridays for Future' march towards the Delhi Secretariat building, calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
18 / 20
Kenyan environmentalist Elizabeth Wathuti spray paints on a banner as she and the other Fridays For Future activists participate in a protest demanding actions on climate change, at the John Michuki Memorial Park in Nairobi, Kenya, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenyan environmentalist Elizabeth Wathuti spray paints on a banner as she and the other Fridays For Future activists participate in a protest demanding actions on climate change, at the John Michuki Memorial Park in Nairobi, Kenya, March 19, 2021....more

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Kenyan environmentalist Elizabeth Wathuti spray paints on a banner as she and the other Fridays For Future activists participate in a protest demanding actions on climate change, at the John Michuki Memorial Park in Nairobi, Kenya, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
19 / 20
A person dressed as a panda holds a sign that reads "For a climate election 2021!" during a protest of Fridays for Future activists calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

A person dressed as a panda holds a sign that reads "For a climate election 2021!" during a protest of Fridays for Future activists calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
A person dressed as a panda holds a sign that reads "For a climate election 2021!" during a protest of Fridays for Future activists calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Migrant children at the U.S. border

Migrant children at the U.S. border

Next Slideshows

Migrant children at the U.S. border

Migrant children at the U.S. border

The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United...

2:18pm EDT
Myanmar protests continue despite military crackdown

Myanmar protests continue despite military crackdown

Military and police have used increasingly violent tactics to suppress anti-coup demonstrations across Myanmar.

8:45am EDT
Reuters photojournalist of the year: Carlos Barria

Reuters photojournalist of the year: Carlos Barria

Carlos Barria has been named 2020 Reuters photojournalist of the year for his coverage on the U.S. election, Black Lives Matter and the global pandemic.

12:40am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 18 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning and fear over anti-Asian racism after Atlanta spa shootings

Mourning and fear over anti-Asian racism after Atlanta spa shootings

Across the United States, many Asian-Americans reeled at the news of a shooting spree in the Atlanta area that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

Migrant children at the U.S. border

Migrant children at the U.S. border

The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.

Myanmar protests continue despite military crackdown

Myanmar protests continue despite military crackdown

Military and police have used increasingly violent tactics to suppress anti-coup demonstrations across Myanmar.

Reuters photojournalist of the year: Carlos Barria

Reuters photojournalist of the year: Carlos Barria

Carlos Barria has been named 2020 Reuters photojournalist of the year for his coverage on the U.S. election, Black Lives Matter and the global pandemic.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

On the frontlines of COVID-19

On the frontlines of COVID-19

Transporting and treating on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

Pet exodus as Hong Kong residents flee China's tightening grip

Pet exodus as Hong Kong residents flee China's tightening grip

After Chinese authorities implemented the new security law to quell unrest and tighten control over the Hong Kong region, some residents decided it was finally time to leave. But not without their pets.

U.S. facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years

U.S. facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years

The United States is facing the biggest surge of migrants at its southwestern border in 20 years, says the homeland security secretary as the Biden administration races to handle an influx of children trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border alone.

Eight killed, including six Asian women, in Atlanta spa shootings

Eight killed, including six Asian women, in Atlanta spa shootings

Eight people, six of them Asian women, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in the Atlanta area, intensifying fears among Asian-Americans who have experienced increased attacks since the onset of the pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast