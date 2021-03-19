Youth stage global climate protests
People are reflected on the window of a bus as they take part in a 'Fridays for Future' march towards the Delhi Secretariat building, calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Bonn, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Mauritian scientist and climate change activist Shaama Sandooyea, 24, holds a placard reading Youth Strike For Climate, during an underwater protest at the Saya de Malha Bank to highlight the need to protect the world's largest seagrass meadow within...more
Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg attends a rally Fridays for Future as part of "Global Day of Climate Action in Stockholm, Sweden March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ilze Filks
A Fridays For Future activist paints on a banner while participating in a protest demanding actions on climate change, at the John Michuki Memorial Park in Nairobi, Kenya, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A police officer of the dialog team speaks with climate activists of Klimastreik Schweiz during a sit-in protest in occasion of the Global Climate Strike day, at the Sechselaeutenplatz square, in Zurich, Switzerland March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd...more
People take part in a 'Fridays for Future' march towards the Delhi Secretariat building, calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Fridays for Future activists paint over the Oberbaum Bridge during a protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Vienna, Austria, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Leonard Foeger
A demonstrator carrying a mock check joins a Global Climate Strike protest calling for an end of coal projects funding, in front of Standard Chartered, in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
A demonstrator mixes paint at the Oberbaum Bridge during a protest of Fridays for Future activists calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
People take part in a 'Fridays for Future' march towards the Delhi Secretariat building, calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
People hold placards as they take part in a 'Fridays for Future' march towards the Delhi Secretariat building, calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Kenyan environmentalist Elizabeth Wathuti spray paints on a banner as she and the other Fridays For Future activists participate in a protest demanding actions on climate change, at the John Michuki Memorial Park in Nairobi, Kenya, March 19, 2021....more
A person dressed as a panda holds a sign that reads "For a climate election 2021!" during a protest of Fridays for Future activists calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
