Youth stage global climate strike
Young activists gesture as they take part in a demonstration during a global day of action on climate change in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg holds a sign reading "School strike for climate" as she protests in front of the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden September 25, 2020. TT News Agency/Janerik Henriksson via REUTERS
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Berlin, Germany, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A demonstrator holds a sign as Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Berlin, Germany, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A child wears plastic bottle waste provided by climate change and environmental activists as they protest marking a global climate action day under the theme ''#AfricaIsNotADumpster'' at the Uhuru Park's Freedom Corner in Nairobi, Kenya, September...more
Demonstrators hold a sign as Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Hamburg, Germany, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A demonstrator holds a sign as Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Vienna, Austria, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Vienna, Austria, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Protestors carry placards as they demonstrate as part of a global day of action on climate change outside parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A demonstrator holds a placard as Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Berlin, Germany, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A woman holds a placard as Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Warsaw, Poland, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man holds a placard as Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Kyiv, Ukraine September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Filipino climate activists hold placards calling for climate action as a part of global climate change protests, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Vienna, Austria, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A woman holds a sign as Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Hamburg, Germany, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A Filipino climate activist wearing a face shield with the words "Climate Justice Now" poses showing her hand as part of global climate change protests, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Fridays for Future activists hold placards as they protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Kyiv, Ukraine September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man holds a placard as Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Warsaw, Poland, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Demonstrators hold a sign as Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Vienna, Austria, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A demonstrator holds a sign as Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Vienna, Austria, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A man gestures as he takes part in demonstration during a global day of action on climate change outside parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A demonstrator holds a placard as Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Berlin, Germany, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A girl gestures as she takes part in a demonstration as part of a global day of action on climate change at the school in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A demonstrator holds a sign as Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Vienna, Austria, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Climate change and environmental activists lay on the grass during a protest marking a global climate action day under the theme ''#AfricaIsNotADumpster'' at the Uhuru Park's Freedom Corner in Nairobi, Kenya, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Women gesture as Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action" in Warsaw, Poland, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Ambrose Hayes, a 15-year-old climate change activist, rides on a barge during an event as part of the Fund Our Future Not Gas climate rally in Sydney Harbour, Sydney, Australia, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jill Gralow
