Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 21, 2017 | 12:46pm EST

Zimbabwe celebrates

Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
1 / 16
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
2 / 16
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
3 / 16
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
4 / 16
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
5 / 16
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
6 / 16
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
7 / 16
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
8 / 16
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
9 / 16
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
10 / 16
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
11 / 16
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
12 / 16
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
13 / 16
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
14 / 16
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
15 / 16
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Next Slideshows

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

10:55am EST
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Nov 20 2017
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

Nov 20 2017
Couple tie knot across U.S.-Mexico border

Couple tie knot across U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Mexican resident Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families...

Nov 20 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Bill Clinton visits Puerto Rico

Bill Clinton visits Puerto Rico

The former president visits the U.S. territory two months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip mark their platinum wedding anniversary with a small family get-together, a far cry from the pomp and celebration which greeted their marriage 70 years ago.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

When models fall

When models fall

When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.

Couple tie knot across U.S.-Mexico border

Couple tie knot across U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Mexican resident Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit.

American Music Awards

American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast