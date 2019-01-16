Edition:
Zimbabwe police crack down on protests

People arrested during protests wait to appear in the Magistrates court in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
An arrested injured man is seen at a hospital following protests in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
People arrested during protests wait to appear in the Magistrates court in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
People arrested during protests wait to appear in the Magistrates court in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
People arrested during protests wait to appear in the Magistrates court in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Armed soldiers patrol as people queue to shop at a supermarket in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A woman looks at newpaper billboards in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Activist Pastor Evan Mawarire is taken into a vehicle by police outside his home in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Police patrol on a street in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Soldiers disperse protesters in Harare, January 15. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
A soldier stands before a burning barricade during protests in Harare, January 15. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A man walks past fire damage at headquarters of the opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) in Harare, January 15. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
A soldier walks past a burning barricade in Harare, January 15. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
A woman walks past riot police in Harare, January 14. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
People run at a protest as barricades burn during rainfall in Harare, January 14. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
