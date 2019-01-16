Zimbabwe police crack down on protests
People arrested during protests wait to appear in the Magistrates court in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
An arrested injured man is seen at a hospital following protests in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People arrested during protests wait to appear in the Magistrates court in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People arrested during protests wait to appear in the Magistrates court in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People arrested during protests wait to appear in the Magistrates court in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Armed soldiers patrol as people queue to shop at a supermarket in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A woman looks at newpaper billboards in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Activist Pastor Evan Mawarire is taken into a vehicle by police outside his home in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Police patrol on a street in Harare, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Soldiers disperse protesters in Harare, January 15. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A soldier stands before a burning barricade during protests in Harare, January 15. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man walks past fire damage at headquarters of the opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) in Harare, January 15. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A soldier walks past a burning barricade in Harare, January 15. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A woman walks past riot police in Harare, January 14. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People run at a protest as barricades burn during rainfall in Harare, January 14. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
