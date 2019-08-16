Zimbabwe police fire tear gas at opposition supporters defying protest ban
Bystanders assist a protester injured during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16, 2019....more
Riot police detain protesters during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters flee from teargas during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Riot police patrol the streets after police earlier banned planned protests by the opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Riot police detain a protester during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Police stand beside a woman injured during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon...more
Riot police detain suspected opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) supporters during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in...more
Riot police detain a man during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man walks past clouds of teargas during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon...more
Police chase demonstrators after they banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters hold flags during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Bystanders assist a woman injured during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man flees from teargas during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters gather on the streets after police earlier banned planned protests by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People peer through the windows of the headquarters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party after police earlier banned planned protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Riot police patrol the streets after police earlier banned planned protests by the opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
