Pictures | Fri Aug 16, 2019 | 7:40pm EDT

Zimbabwe police fire tear gas at opposition supporters defying protest ban

Bystanders assist a protester injured during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
Riot police detain protesters during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
Protesters flee from teargas during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
Riot police patrol the streets after police earlier banned planned protests by the opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
Riot police detain a protester during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
Police stand beside a woman injured during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
Riot police detain suspected opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) supporters during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
Riot police detain a man during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
A man walks past clouds of teargas during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
Police chase demonstrators after they banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
Protesters hold flags during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
Bystanders assist a woman injured during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
A man flees from teargas during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
Protesters gather on the streets after police earlier banned planned protests by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
People peer through the windows of the headquarters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party after police earlier banned planned protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
Riot police patrol the streets after police earlier banned planned protests by the opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
