Mon Jul 30, 2018

Zimbabwe votes in first post-Mugabe poll

Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman looks on after casting her ballot in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman looks on after casting her ballot in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman walks after casting her ballot in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman walks after casting her ballot in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe casts his ballot in the general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe casts his ballot in the general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Voters queue to cast their ballots in the general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Voters queue to cast their ballots in the general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A voter casts her ballot in the general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A voter casts her ballot in the general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives to vote in the general election at Sherwood Park Primary School in Kwekwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives to vote in the general election at Sherwood Park Primary School in Kwekwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A voter looks on after casting her ballot in the general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A voter looks on after casting her ballot in the general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman waits to cast her ballot as she votes in the country's general elections in Kwekwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A woman waits to cast her ballot as she votes in the country's general elections in Kwekwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Shadows are cast as Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Shadows are cast as Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman waits to cast her ballot in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman waits to cast her ballot in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A child looks on as his mother casts her ballot in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A child looks on as his mother casts her ballot in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A ZANU PF supporter holds a poster in front of a Military officer ahead of a rally in the capital Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A ZANU PF supporter holds a poster in front of a Military officer ahead of a rally in the capital Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Election posters are pictured on the walls of apartments in Mbare township in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Election posters are pictured on the walls of apartments in Mbare township in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A supporter of Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) party walks past a party billboard after attending the final rally at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A supporter of Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) party walks past a party billboard after attending the final rally at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

