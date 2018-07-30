Zimbabwe votes in first post-Mugabe poll
Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman looks on after casting her ballot in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman walks after casting her ballot in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe casts his ballot in the general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Voters queue to cast their ballots in the general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A voter casts her ballot in the general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives to vote in the general election at Sherwood Park Primary School in Kwekwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A voter looks on after casting her ballot in the general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman waits to cast her ballot as she votes in the country's general elections in Kwekwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Shadows are cast as Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman waits to cast her ballot in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A child looks on as his mother casts her ballot in the country's general elections in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A ZANU PF supporter holds a poster in front of a Military officer ahead of a rally in the capital Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Election posters are pictured on the walls of apartments in Mbare township in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A supporter of Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) party walks past a party billboard after attending the final rally at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
