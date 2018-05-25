Zipping out for errands in China
Cha Huilan, a 40-year old Lisu woman, and her daughter leave Lazimi village with a zipline across the Nu River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan province, China. Using a boat is out of the question for the villagers of Lazimi, which...more
Cha Huilan, a 40-year old Lisu woman, carries her daughter in her home in Lazimi village. REUTERS/Aly Song
A family is ready to zip their way back to Lazimi village after shopping at the Saturday market in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture. Most villagers, who are members of the Lisu ethnic group and are deeply religious, also zip across every Sunday for...more
Villagers are seen crossing the river with a zipline in Lazimi village in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture. The villagers have applied their own ingenuity in building the ziplines, inclined downhill and relying mostly on gravity, to cross the Nu,...more
Village children play with a zipline cable in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture. People estimate about 20 to 30 hamlets in the region still rely on the ziplines as their primary means across the river, although the lines are not always reliable,...more
A woman gets ready to cross a zipline over the Nu River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture. Several zipline villages remaining in Fugong county, an eight-hour drive from Lazimi, are swiftly being connected to the outside world with bridges built...more
A villager carries an electric fan while zipping across the Nu River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture. REUTERS/Aly Song
Laundry is seen at a villager's home in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture. REUTERS/Aly Song
Cha Huilan, a 40-year old Lisu woman, washes her face in her home in Lazimi village. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man from Lazimi village pulls himself back to the ground after zipping across the Nu River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture. REUTERS/Aly Song
A view of Lazimi village seen from across the river in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture. REUTERS/Aly Song
An ethnic Lisu woman from Lazimi village carries a basket in her hands as she zips across the Nu River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture. REUTERS/Aly Song
Villagers watch others cross the river with a zipline in Lazimi village. REUTERS/Aly Song
Villagers are seen crossing the river with a zipline in Lazimi village in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture. REUTERS/Aly Song
Cha Huilan, a 40-year old Lisu woman, walks down village road in Lazimi on her way to the Saturday market in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Lisu man leaves his village on a zipline in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture. REUTERS/Aly Song
