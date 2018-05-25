Zipping out for errands in China

Cha Huilan, a 40-year old Lisu woman, and her daughter leave Lazimi village with a zipline across the Nu River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan province, China. Using a boat is out of the question for the villagers of Lazimi, which...more

Cha Huilan, a 40-year old Lisu woman, and her daughter leave Lazimi village with a zipline across the Nu River in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan province, China. Using a boat is out of the question for the villagers of Lazimi, which lacks proper roads and bridges because the rocks and foaming waters of the river Nu, whose name means "angry" in Chinese, make it just too dangerous to risk. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close