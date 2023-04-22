Above the Arctic Circle at climate change's Ground Zero















Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

On Earth Day, we travel high above the Arctic Circle where the planet is warming at record temperatures. The war in Ukraine complicates the Arctic's future with a diplomatic freeze. The Republican backlash over ESG investing heats up.

And the life-changing implications of genetic testing for Alzheimer's disease.

Help us improve the Reuters World News podcast by taking this short survey.

Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.

You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.