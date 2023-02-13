The aftermath of the quake and the politics of aid: podcast















Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

We're in Turkey and Syria as hopes fade of finding survivors in the rubble and the clamor for aid crescendos. Against a backdrop of politics and bitter civil war, how will the governments of Tayyip Erdogan and Bashar Assad respond?

And in South Africa, the president is getting ready to give his State of the Nation address. But can he keep the lights on long enough to rescue a flatlining economy?

Plus our reporter sits down with Jamie Dimon in Miami to talk interest rates and the flight of rich Wall Streeters from his hometown.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.