Assad in from the cold and Ukraine’s religious war















Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

Arab nations welcome Syria back into the fold. But will the diplomatic victory for President Bashar al-Assad make any difference to Syrians reeling from years of conflict? Rural communities in Ukraine are divided as Kyiv cracks down on priests it says are loyal to Russia. Moscow steps up attacks on Ukraine ahead of Victory Day holiday. And after the royal jubilation in Britain, anti-monarchists say the police crackdown on protests will only strengthen their cause. Plus a dire warning from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.