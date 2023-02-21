Biden and Putin square off over war in Ukraine: podcast
Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript
**This podcast was corrected. A line inaccurately stating Kyiv is east of Moscow was removed.
Putin accuses West of fanning conflict after Biden’s Kyiv trip.
Wisconsin – the hottest political race of 2023.
And all the latest from Turkey, Iran and the extreme weather hitting the Indian Ocean.
Further Reading
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.