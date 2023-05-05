The coronation the world is and isn’t celebrating















A stone of destiny, a golden carriage and the world’s largest diamond – Britain is putting on the show of the century for King Charles’ coronation. But the British monarchy isn’t celebrated everywhere in the world. We walk the procession route, speak to a Maori indigenous artist and a British republican about what the day means for them and talk to our own correspondents about how they are preparing. Plus the famous guests that won’t be there.











