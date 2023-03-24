DeSantis’ foreign policy problem and a kiss made in China















Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to be a winner but does his lack of foreign policy expertise hold him back in 2024? India's parliament disqualifies opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi as a lawmaker after a court sentences him to two years in prison. We talk about a new product that’s helping long-distance couples bridge the kissing gap, and the dangers of AI-generated images in photojournalism. And the latest rulings from the World Athletics Council on trans athletes and testosterone in sports.

*The episode was corrected to say that a Manhattan grand jury did not meet Thursday (rather than didn’t yet take up the case).











