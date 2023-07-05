Election lies cost, fighting shifts to Gaza and record heat

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app.

State Republican parties in two battleground states are paying for their leaders loyalty to election lies. A rocket attack shifts Israel's focus to Gaza as it withdraws from the heaviest fighting in the West Bank in nearly two decades. The Biden administration is warned off policing social media by a federal judge and extreme heat hits an earthly record.

