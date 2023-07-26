The Fed’s Swiftonomics, North Korea re-emerges and hot labor summer

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app.

The Fed is set to raise rates again but people are still splashing the cash. Just ask Taylor Swift fans. North Korea rolls out the red carpet for Russia and China. Plus, striking Bryan Cranston sends Hollywood bosses a message as the United States’ summer of strikes rolls on.

