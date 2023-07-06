Inside a UK Haredi Jewish school and new asylum rules on Mexico-US border

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app.

A U.S. federal judge has restricted some agencies and officials from communicating with social media companies to moderate their content. The Biden administration are appealing. Migrants say they are stuck in northern Mexico because of new U.S. border rules. Plus, religious schools in England wary of state intrusion in education.

Further Reading

Britain's Orthodox Haredi Jews wary of state intrusion in education

Biden administration appeals ban on social media contacts















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.