Israel boils over Netanyahu’s court plans
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under huge pressure to halt a judicial overhaul plan after mass protests and civil unrest. Washington plays down the nuclear threat from Russia. Mississippi mourns after a tornado kills at least 25 people. A deal for Silicon Valley Bank. As Israel churns, we look at the plight of young people in Gaza, risking death to leave or a slide into extremism if they stay. The Californian farmer fighting drought with floods. And finally, an update from the man who married his AI chatbot.
