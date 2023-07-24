Moscow attack, Israel crisis, Greek evacuations and Musk flips the bird

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app.

Russia has blamed Ukraine for a “terrorist” attack after two drones hit buildings in central Moscow. 19,000 people have been moved to safety on the Greek islands of Rhodes after massive wildfires threatened tourist resorts and local homes. Plus, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been discharged from hospital ahead of a vote in a controversial judicial overhaul sought by his religious-nationalist coalition.

