NATO's opportunity, a green energy backlash and France's streets

As NATO reshapes its strategy in response to Russia’s campaign, access to new member Finland and hopeful applicant Sweden opens ways for allies to watch and contain Moscow. In Texas, a local government effort to build a federally subsidized clean hydrogen hub is sparking opposition from environmental groups worried about the project’s voracious water demand. Plus, Pacific countries worry about a planned water release from Fukushima and the latest in France.

