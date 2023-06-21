Podcast: Biden provokes Beijing, now what?

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

China hits back after Joe Biden compared Xi Jinping to a “dictator”. The remarks rekindle tensions that both sides had been trying to curb. A year after Roe v Wade was overturned we follow one Texas doctor who’s moved states to keep providing abortions. Plus, undersea sounds heard in the hunt for the Titanic tourist sub, Jerome Powell’s appearance in Congress and all the deals from the Paris Airshow.

