Podcast: Biden's Netanyahu U-turn, Russia's retaliation and AI assistants

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app.

Russia has attacked Ukraine’s Black Sea port Odesa, a day after exiting a grain deal and leaving poorer nations in doubt over how to feed their people. President Joe Biden has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a visit to the United States – we look at why he’s changed course after months of the cold shoulder. Plus, tourists to Europe are considering new itineraries as traditional hot spots such as Italy and Spain are becoming too, well, hot. And the race to perfect the AI assistant.

Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.

You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising.

Further Reading

Black Sea grain deal expires after Russia quits

Europe's sweltering summer could send tourists to cooler climes

Biden invites Israel's Netanyahu to US after lengthy delay

Insight: Race towards 'autonomous' AI agents grips Silicon Valley

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.