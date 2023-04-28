Podcast: Bud Light truths, cemetery salads and Russia’s dragon teeth















In today's episode, will Russia’s dragon teeth barricades be able to withstand a Ukrainian offensive? Bud Light blows up the Internet, we dig out the facts. Sick of those high food bills? Join us on a foraging expedition to a London cemetery. There’s a good substitute for wasabi amongst the headstones.

