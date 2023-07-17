Podcast: Can the U.S. and China agree on climate as floods and heat wreak global havoc?

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

Dozens are killed in flooding in South Korea, fires rage on the Spanish island of La Palma and millions of Americans are told to stay indoors as soaring heat scorches the West and Southwest. The extreme weather comes as U.S climate envoy John Kerry tries to restart talks on global warming with China. Plus, Russia pulls out of U.N. grains deal after bridge attack, Biden fundraising and space burials.

