Podcast: A catastrophic end for the Titanic sub
A vast search for a missing tourist submersible ends after pieces of it were found on the ocean floor. We look at the double standards on the high seas. President Biden seeks to bolster ties with India. Team USA’s prospects in the Women’s World Cup. Plus Beijing, swelters Russia’s squatter diplomat and the suit that makes the metaverse a full-body experience.
Further Reading
Titanic sub destroyed in 'catastrophic implosion,' all five aboard dead
Biden, Modi hail new era for US-India ties and tout deals
Rapinoe, Morgan lead U.S. bid for third straight World Cup victory
Australia says no threat from squatting Russian diplomat
