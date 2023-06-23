Podcast: A catastrophic end for the Titanic sub

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

A vast search for a missing tourist submersible ends after pieces of it were found on the ocean floor. We look at the double standards on the high seas. President Biden seeks to bolster ties with India. Team USA’s prospects in the Women’s World Cup. Plus Beijing, swelters Russia’s squatter diplomat and the suit that makes the metaverse a full-body experience.

Further Reading

Titanic sub destroyed in 'catastrophic implosion,' all five aboard dead

Biden, Modi hail new era for US-India ties and tout deals

Rapinoe, Morgan lead U.S. bid for third straight World Cup victory

Australia says no threat from squatting Russian diplomat















