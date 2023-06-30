Podcast: Cheap suicide drones, affirmative action and Sudan’s ethnic violence

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Listen to the episode transcript.

The US Supreme Court has rejected race-conscious admissions – we look at what happens next. Sudan’s ongoing war sees spread of ethnic violence in the Darfur region. Plus, the cheap suicide drones that have become an increasing threat on Ukraine’s frontlines could upend global stability.

