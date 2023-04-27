Podcast: Chile arms up and India’s holy city of death















Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app.

In today's episode, why Chileans are stocking up on armored vehicles and guns. The latest on the cat-and-mouse game between Disney and Florida's Governor DeSantis. And journey to the banks of India's Ganges River, where the elderly are choosing to break the cycle of death and rebirth rather than head into a nursing home.

Help us improve the Reuters World News podcast by taking this short survey.

Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.

You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.