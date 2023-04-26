Podcast: The conflict Russia doesn't want















Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

Tensions escalate between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, with Moscow watching on warily. The U.S. Supreme Court prepares for landmark rulings over affirmative action that could reshape the college admissions process. And a Republican AI-generated attack ad raises concerns about use of the technology in politics and beyond.

Help us improve the Reuters World News podcast by taking this short survey.

Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.

You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.