Podcast: Could the 'end of oil' bring peace to Yemen?















Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

As a post-oil era approaches, pragmatism is helping to reshape relations in the Middle East. Could Yemen be a benefactor? Join us in the Arizona clinic on the frontlines of the Fentanyl epidemic where the patients are newborn babies. Plus all the news from Sudan, undiplomatic comments in Paris and a starvation cult in Kenya.

Help us improve the Reuters World News podcast by taking this short survey.

Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.

You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.