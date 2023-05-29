Podcast: Debt deal heads to Congress and Erdogan's victory song















A deal in principle and now comes the really hard part. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy need to cobble together a coalition of Republicans and Democrats to get their debt deal through Congress. In Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan extends his rule into a third decade with every sign that he will continue the economic and foreign policies that have put him at odds with Western allies. What the return of street hawkers in China says about the health of the world’s second-largest economy. Plus, are you hungry enough to eat a giant isopod? Come with us to Taipei to find out.

Further Reading

Biden and McCarthy's bumpy journey to a debt ceiling deal

Turkey's Erdogan triumphs in election test, extending his 20-year rule

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles for adventurous patrons

