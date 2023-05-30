Podcast: Deep fakes want your vote, and North Korea’s wall















Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Read the episode transcript.

The rise of AI could mean a whole new landscape for 2024’s US presidential election: watch out for deep fakes and hyper-persuasive chatbots. We unpack North Korea’s secret pandemic project: building a massive border wall with Russia and China. And in Sudan’s largest orphanage, dozens of babies die as their carers escape the fighting.

Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.

You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising.

Further Reading

Special Report: Dozens of babies die in orphanage as Sudan war takes grim toll on Khartoum

North Korea spent the pandemic building a huge border wall

Deepfaking it: America's 2024 election collides with AI boom











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.