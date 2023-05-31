Podcast: Drone warfare in Moscow and the Taliban’s secret talks















Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

The first attack on civilian areas of Moscow since the start of the Ukraine war marks a new and dangerous shift. Hear how Ukraine’s allies are responding to the drone warfare. Does the Taliban want to come in from the cold? We have an exclusive on secret talks held in Qatar. Plus, we’re on the ground in northern Kosovo as NATO sends in more troops to help curb ethnic violence.

Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.

You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising.

Further Reading

Ukraine war comes to Moscow as drones strike both capitals

Exclusive: Qatar prime minister, Taliban chief hold secret Afghan talks

NATO to deploy more troops to Kosovo to curb violence











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.