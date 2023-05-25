Podcast: Economics 101 - What next for U.S. and Turkey?

Reuters
600x1 podcast

What's next for interest rates? Our U.S. Fed interpreter analyses the latest minutes - and if there's a difference between a hold, skip or pause. In Turkey, more rates decisions as President Erdogan could be on the verge of reelection – and a rehaul of his economic policy. Plus, how an in-flight request for a blanket sparked controversy in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Exclusive: Erdogan party split on economic plan as Turkey runoff looms, sources say

Cathay needs to boost staff morale, union says, after "blanket-carpet" furore

Fed agreed need for more rate hikes after May meeting was 'less certain'

